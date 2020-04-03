Getty Images

Japan postpones its baseball season even further

By Craig CalcaterraApr 3, 2020, 8:53 AM EDT
2 Comments

Originally the NPB season — Japan’s major league — was to begin on March 20, but was postponed to April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the NPB is pushing it back even further.

Japanese baseball commissioner Atsushi Saito, speaking this morning:

“Unfortunately things are getting worse now . . . We’ll have a meeting with all 12 teams, but it appears like we’ll have to be prepared for an extension [to our postponement].”

Saito also said the thought of playing regular season games in empty stadiums could no longer be dismissed out of hand.

Japanese baseball initially moved to postpone its season on March 9. Soon after that there were many reports suggesting that Japan’s initial response to the outbreak had gotten the virus relatively under control. Cases have spiked in Japan of late, however, and there is increasing backlash to the government’s handling of the crisis. As of Wednesday, there were more than 2,300 cases across Japan, and 57 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Kyodo News reports that NPB is now hoping to open its regular season in late May, but did not announce a date.

Video: Zac Efron’s heartwarming story about Dusty Baker

Zac Efron
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
By Bill BaerApr 2, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

In 2015, First We Feast and Complex Media transcended the interview format with the creation of the YouTube series Hot Ones. On each episode, released once per week, host Sean Evans interviews celebrities as they eat increasingly hotter chicken wings. Actor Zac Efron was today’s guest and he happened to offer up a rather heartwarming story about manager Dusty Baker, the current manager of the Astros.

Evans set up his question, saying, “So I’m fascinated by your signed baseball collection which isn’t just something that you spent millions of dollars on. It’s something that dates back to you being a little kid chasing down home run balls at Giants games.” He asked Efron, “Do you have a favorite story or a baseball that, to you, is like a crown jewel in the collection?”

Efron promptly responded, “Dusty Baker, the coach of the Giants at the time. He drove by and he was on a motorcycle so he didn’t have a window he could roll up. He saw there was a couple people waiting for him. I ran up with a baseball. I had a blue pen and the sweet spot of a brand new ball and I showed it to him. And Dusty was like, ‘Aw, I can’t right now, I got to go to church.’ And that just means, usually, like, ‘I don’t have time,’ right? He’s like, “I’ll be back in 30 minutes.’ He left and I thought I was never going to see him again. 45 minutes later, the motorcycle came roaring in and I was like, ‘No way!’ He literally pointed right at me and was like, ‘Come over here.’ I walked over. He’s like, ‘You still got that ball?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, thank you sir.’ I handed it to him and he signed it. That one meant a lot to me just because Dusty Baker doubled back from church.”

Evans followed up with another baseball-related question pertaining to Efron’s role in the movie Charlie St. Cloud. In preparation for the role, which involves throwing some baseballs, Efron worked with former pitcher and pitching coach Roger McDowell. Evans asked Efron if he picked up anything interesting working along side McDowell. Efron mentioned that he grew up playing baseball, so he was ahead of where some other actors might have been in a baseball role. Efron deflected the rest of the question, but it was interesting that two of the 10 questions on the show happened to be baseball-related. The entire interview is fun and interesting. Give it a watch:

The Baker anecdote starts around the 6:20 mark.

No one should be surprised to hear a heartwarming story involving Baker. He has been one of baseball’s good guys for decades. Even the beleaguered Astros saw this after A.J. Hinch was suspended for his role in the club’s cheating scandal. Baker was seen as someone who could help the organization weather the storm and put the team back in the public’s good graces.