Evan Gattis on the 2017 Astros: ‘We obviously cheated baseball’

By Craig CalcaterraApr 3, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT
Evan Gattis was a DH and backup catcher for the 2017 Houston Astros. Recently he raised eyebrows — and made people question his ethical priorities — when he tweeted out a photo of sign-stealing whistleblower Mike Fiers with the words “snitches get stitches” underneath it.

It would seem, however, that that tweet did not reflect his true feelings about the Astros’ conduct or, for that matter, about Fiers blowing the whistle. That comes through loud and clear during his appearance on The Athletic’s Atlanta Braves-themed “755 Is Real” podcast, this week, in which he talked about the sign-stealing scandal.

Gattis on the sign-stealing:

“What we did was wrong, don’t get it twisted. It was wrong for the nature of competition, not even just baseball. We obviously cheated baseball . . . I’m not asking for sympathy, or anything like that. If our punishment is being hated by everybody forever, just like, whatever. I don’t know what should be done, but something had to fu**ing be done. I do agree with that, big-time. I do think it’s good for baseball that we’re cleaning it up.

“I still to this day — I’ve thought about it a fu**ing s**t ton — and I still don’t know how to feel. I know I’ll get ripped by somebody like, ‘That’s not an apology,’ and if I did apologize it still wouldn’t be good enough. Yeah, no s**t it’s not gonna be good enough. I understand that it’s not fu**ing good enough to say sorry. I get it.”

He had specific words about Fiers blowing the whistle too:

“With Fiers, he had something to say, dude. It probably started out with him saying exactly what he said — some of these guys coming into the league, they don’t fu**ing know yet that this s**t goes on. And I respect that. And he had something to say. So he had to fu**ing say it. And then we had to get punished. Because if not, then what? It’ll get even more out of control.”

It’s safe to say that Gattis, who recently announced that his playing days are over, has now made the most straightforward statement of any 2017 Astro on the matter to date.

Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports agency acquires Tidal Sports Group

By Nick StelliniApr 3, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT
Super-agent Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports has bought Tidal Sports Group, an agency run by Brodie Scoffield. Tidal’s clients include Alex Bregman, Marcus Stroman, Keston Hiura, and Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic. Tidal will become Klutch’s baseball operation, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Klutch’s entry into the baseball realm is potentially landscape-altering. Paul has made a name for himself by representing LeBron James and being one of the biggest power brokers in the NBA. He and James orchestrated the rebirth of the Lakers.

The Klutch brand could appeal to baseball players as a potential vehicle to the level of celebrity enjoyed by basketball players. Tidal’s client list is quite small when compared to the breadth of the operations run by The Boras Corporation and CAA, but its current clients could be the key to why it was targeted. Bregman and Stroman both have somewhat sizable social media presences and are dynamic personalities (although Bregman has gone somewhat quiet since the Houston cheating scandal began), and play on teams in large markets. Bregman used to be active on YouTube, and Stroman has a merchandising business. Kelenic retaining Tidal’s services is also interesting, given that he has the potential to be a star.

It seems possible that Klutch could pitch itself as a ticket to fame and influence, a vehicle through which players can boost their images where the league has failed to do so. Paul does not necessarily need to challenge Scott Boras, as he’s already a very wealthy man, but it will be fascinating to see how Klutch’s entrance into baseball impacts the game.

