Getty Images

Baseball Question of the Day: What’s your favorite baseball movie?

By Craig CalcaterraApr 2, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT
This is some low-hanging fruit, I’ll admit. It’s Thursday during a pandemic and I’ve never been able to get the hang of Thursdays during a pandemic.

Everyone has opinions about this one. It comes up a lot. And of course half of you degenerates think that one of the worst movies of any genre to come out in the past 35 years is the best, so I don’t even know why I’m bothering here, but like I said: it’s Thursday during a pandemic.

I’ve been over this territory in the past, but I’ll observe once again that “Bull Durham” is my favorite baseball movie. Mostly because it is one of the few baseball movies — one of the few sports movies in general, in fact — which eschews the whole “Big Game” thing.

Indeed, that’s what its writer and director Ron Shelton has said on many occasions is what he was specifically trying to avoid in making the movie. The Big Game which, in almost every other movie, causes the characters to forget almost everything they did over the previous two hours of movie time in service of a big sporty climax that, invariably, feels contrived.

This is the case even in good sports movies. “Major League” is probably my second favorite baseball movie, but it in tone it tends to work more like a football movie in which a band-of-misfits come together for the one big game climax. It’s a great movie despite that because it’s absolutely hilarious and every character and actor is a load of fun, but in the end I don’t think it captures something truthful and valuable about human nature or even baseball in the way “Bull Durham” does.

I think the reason “Bull Durham” works so well for me is because it actually matches the tone of baseball as I choose to understand it and consume it: one in which baseball provides a nice backdrop to real life. It’s a story of people set to baseball. I love baseball, but it’s always part of the scenery of my life more than the foreground. It does a fantastic job of that. but the human stuff matters more. It has to.

Anyway, I’m probably overthinking that. Like I said, I love “Major League” and “The Natural” and a bunch of other baseball movies that have big game climaxes. I just think that “Bull Durham’s” refusal to go there for its dramatic stakes elevates it over all the others.

How about you?

Video: Zac Efron’s heartwarming story about Dusty Baker

Zac Efron
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
By Bill BaerApr 2, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
In 2015, First We Feast and Complex Media transcended the interview format with the creation of the YouTube series Hot Ones. On each episode, released once per week, host Sean Evans interviews celebrities as they eat increasingly hotter chicken wings. Actor Zac Efron was today’s guest and he happened to offer up a rather heartwarming story about manager Dusty Baker, the current manager of the Astros.

Evans set up his question, saying, “So I’m fascinated by your signed baseball collection which isn’t just something that you spent millions of dollars on. It’s something that dates back to you being a little kid chasing down home run balls at Giants games.” He asked Efron, “Do you have a favorite story or a baseball that, to you, is like a crown jewel in the collection?”

Efron promptly responded, “Dusty Baker, the coach of the Giants at the time. He drove by and he was on a motorcycle so he didn’t have a window he could roll up. He saw there was a couple people waiting for him. I ran up with a baseball. I had a blue pen and the sweet spot of a brand new ball and I showed it to him. And Dusty was like, ‘Aw, I can’t right now, I got to go to church.’ And that just means, usually, like, ‘I don’t have time,’ right? He’s like, “I’ll be back in 30 minutes.’ He left and I thought I was never going to see him again. 45 minutes later, the motorcycle came roaring in and I was like, ‘No way!’ He literally pointed right at me and was like, ‘Come over here.’ I walked over. He’s like, ‘You still got that ball?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, thank you sir.’ I handed it to him and he signed it. That one meant a lot to me just because Dusty Baker doubled back from church.”

Evans followed up with another baseball-related question pertaining to Efron’s role in the movie Charlie St. Cloud. In preparation for the role, which involves throwing some baseballs, Efron worked with former pitcher and pitching coach Roger McDowell. Evans asked Efron if he picked up anything interesting working along side McDowell. Efron mentioned that he grew up playing baseball, so he was ahead of where some other actors might have been in a baseball role. Efron deflected the rest of the question, but it was interesting that two of the 10 questions on the show happened to be baseball-related. The entire interview is fun and interesting. Give it a watch:

The Baker anecdote starts around the 6:20 mark.

No one should be surprised to hear a heartwarming story involving Baker. He has been one of baseball’s good guys for decades. Even the beleaguered Astros saw this after A.J. Hinch was suspended for his role in the club’s cheating scandal. Baker was seen as someone who could help the organization weather the storm and put the team back in the public’s good graces.