The London Series is officially canceled

This is not surprising but, as of today, it is now official: The London Series scheduled for June 13-14 between the Cubs and Cardinals has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not even clear that regular season games will be played in the United States as early as mid-June and, even if we are back and running then, we’ll likely be a on a compressed schedule that would make two teams taking several days out of their normal routine unworkable. And all of that is before one even begins to consider that the timeline for the pandemic may be very different in the UK than it is in the Untied States and that, regardless of all of that, it’ll probably be best for international travel to remain as limited as possible for everyone well into the latter part of this year.
No word yet on what may happen in 2021, but Major League Baseball was quite pleased with how last year’s series in London between the Yankees and Red Sox went down, so I suspect they’ll try to resume things in London next season.
Originally the NPB season — Japan’s major league — was to begin on March 20, but was postponed to April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the NPB is pushing it back even further.
Japanese baseball commissioner Atsushi Saito, speaking this morning:
“Unfortunately things are getting worse now . . . We’ll have a meeting with all 12 teams, but it appears like we’ll have to be prepared for an extension [to our postponement].”
Saito also said the thought of playing regular season games in empty stadiums could no longer be dismissed out of hand.
Japanese baseball initially moved to postpone its season on March 9. Soon after that there were many reports suggesting that Japan’s initial response to the outbreak had gotten the virus relatively under control. Cases have spiked in Japan of late, however, and there is increasing backlash to the government’s handling of the crisis. As of Wednesday, there were more than 2,300 cases across Japan, and 57 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Kyodo News reports that NPB is now hoping to open its regular season in late May, but did not announce a date.