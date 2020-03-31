Dr. James Andrews suspends Tommy John surgeries at his offices

There was a controversy in the past couple of weeks in which people questioned whether two ace pitchers — Noah Syndergaard and Chris Sale — undergoing Tommy John surgery was a good idea in the midst of a pandemic.
Synndergaard had his UCL repaired at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida last week. Sale got his done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. The controversy pits the reduction of medical services during the pandemic to those which are “essential” against arguments that, for pitchers, TJ surgery is essential for their careers. In the absence of statewide bans, that is a call for doctors to make and ElAttrache has specifically made the “this is essential” argument for a pitcher. There are, however, an increasing number of statewide bans.
Against that backdrop the Boston Globe reports that the most famous TJ doctor around, Dr. James Andrews, says he will not perform Tommy John operations on players during the pandemic, adhering to Florida’s ban — enacted after Syndergaard’s surgery — on elective procedures. That could delay Seranthony Domínguez’s surgery. He’s an Andrews patient. It will likely impact the surgery of others as well.
Major League Baseball just announced that it will provide a stipend to all minor league players through at least May 31. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that it will be $400 a week. They’ll receive medical benefits as well.
Two weeks ago MLB announced an interim assistance plan under which each player who is under a minor league uniform player contract would receive a lump sum equal to the allowances that they would have received through April 8th. Until April 8 minor leaguers would not have been paid anything beyond those allowances. This new plan, presumably, picks up after April 8 and covers the period when, otherwise, games would be played and salaries would be paid.
There are exceptions to this plan. Players who are signed to major league contracts, players who are already receiving housing, food or other services from clubs, and players on the restricted, voluntary retired, disqualified or ineligible lists will not get checks. In addition, each club will make its own arrangements to provide support to players on Dominican Summer League rosters during the same period.
The announcement notes that this is not minor league player salary under their contracts. Rather, due to the national emergency, all minor league player contracts are suspended, just as big league contracts are suspended, making these payments gratuitous, legally speaking.