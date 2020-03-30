Two Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field in early March have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. One has beenn hospitalized and the other is recovering at home, according to a team spokesman.

The Cubs aren’t sure if the employees were actually infected with the virus at the training session as their test results did not come in until March 23. “Out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility,” the Cubs nonetheless informed staff about it all in an email on Friday. The email said the the club “reached out to both associates to offer our support,” but did not provide other specifics. The team urged employees to monitor their health closely and follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Not an uncommon story, obviously. One that will, in fact, be pretty darn common over the next month at least given the serious lag in testing, testing results, and diagnosis related to the pandemic.

