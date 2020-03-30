Getty Images

Two Cubs employees test positive for COVID-19

By Craig CalcaterraMar 30, 2020, 10:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field in early March have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. One has beenn hospitalized and the other is recovering at home, according to a team spokesman.

The Cubs aren’t sure if the employees were actually infected with the virus at the training session as their test results did not come in until March 23. “Out of an abundance of caution, transparency and responsibility,” the Cubs nonetheless informed staff about it all in an email on Friday. The email said the the club “reached out to both associates to offer our support,” but did not provide other specifics. The team urged employees to monitor their health closely and follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Not an uncommon story, obviously. One that will, in fact, be pretty darn common over the next month at least given the serious lag in testing, testing results, and diagnosis related to the pandemic.

Joey Gallo turns his apartment into a batting cage

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 30, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT
1 Comment

While everything going on these days — the illnesses, the stress on the medical system, the stay-at-home-orders, the loss of mobility and the loss of work — hits poor and working people harder than it does well-paid professional athletes, the jocks have their own set of challenges too.

For example, Dallas, like almost everyplace else, is under stay-at-home order in response to the pandemic. That means that Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo can’t go to Globe Life Field and take his hacks in the batting cage as usual. So what’s a guy in his position to do?

Why, set up a cage in his de-luxe apartment in the sky:

Given how hard Gallo hits the ball, I’m sort of freaking out watching this, worrying that one bad bit of partial contact is going to shatter his windows. But I guess that’s a Joey Gallo problem.

 