Seranthony Domínguez recommended for Tommy John surgery

Doctors have recommended that Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez undergo Tommy John surgery, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Earlier this month, Domínguez suffered a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury initially sustained in June last season.

However, Lauber notes that Domínguez has returned home to the Dominican Republic and plans to rest his arm while baseball is on hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As tests have not yet been conclusive for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, Domínguez plans to undergo additional testing once baseball resumes to determine if there has been improvement. Tommy John surgery would cost him the entire 2020 season, whatever it looks like, and a sizable portion of the 2021 season as well most likely.

As mentioned earlier, it has recently become a popular time for pitchers to undergo Tommy John surgery. This month, Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard, and Tyler Beede have all undergone the procedure with uncertainty in the sport’s near future. Many states have ordered hospitals to suspend elective surgeries, which would describe Tommy John surgery. Nevertheless, the aforementioned pitchers were still able to have work done. Domínguez could be next, though the fact that he would likely need to come to the U.S. would complicate matters.

Domínguez, 25, broke out as a rookie in 2018, recording 16 saves with a 2.95 ERA and a 74/22 K/BB ratio over 58 innings. He wasn’t as successful over the first two months and change of last season before his season ended due to the elbow injury.

Even if Domínguez waits to undergo surgery, which he should, the Phillies have him under contract through 2024.

