Jameson Taillon won’t pitch this year

Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon underwent a second Tommy John surgery last year. Under normal circumstances, he would have missed the entire 2020 season, but with the potential for the regular season to run late into the year, there was seemingly the possibility of a return. Taillon squashed that thought in a conference call with members of the media on Monday.
Per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Taillon said, “I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it. But [the Pirates have] shut me down pretty quickly.” In the event the season does run late into the year, that would mean that the offseason would be much shorter than usual, which the Pirates have identified as a problem. They understandably want to play it safe.
Taillon broke out in 2018, posting a 3.20 ERA with 179 strikeouts and 46 walks over 191 innings in 2018. He started only seven games last year before succumbing to injury, ending his season in early May.
The Pirates have Taillon under contract for two more years, his second and third years of arbitration eligibility. With the club not expected to be competitive this year anyway, it makes sense to play it conservatively. Taillon could rebuild his trade value in 2021 and/or 2022, offering the Pirates the chance to restock their minor league system.
Doctors have recommended that Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez undergo Tommy John surgery, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Earlier this month, Domínguez suffered a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury initially sustained in June last season.
However, Lauber notes that Domínguez has returned home to the Dominican Republic and plans to rest his arm while baseball is on hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As tests have not yet been conclusive for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, Domínguez plans to undergo additional testing once baseball resumes to determine if there has been improvement. Tommy John surgery would cost him the entire 2020 season, whatever it looks like, and a sizable portion of the 2021 season as well most likely.
As mentioned earlier, it has recently become a popular time for pitchers to undergo Tommy John surgery. This month, Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard, and Tyler Beede have all undergone the procedure with uncertainty in the sport’s near future. Many states have ordered hospitals to suspend elective surgeries, which would describe Tommy John surgery. Nevertheless, the aforementioned pitchers were still able to have work done. Domínguez could be next, though the fact that he would likely need to come to the U.S. would complicate matters.
Domínguez, 25, broke out as a rookie in 2018, recording 16 saves with a 2.95 ERA and a 74/22 K/BB ratio over 58 innings. He wasn’t as successful over the first two months and change of last season before his season ended due to the elbow injury.
Even if Domínguez waits to undergo surgery, which he should, the Phillies have him under contract through 2024.