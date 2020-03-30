Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chris Sale underwent Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerMar 30, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports that Red Sox starter Chris Sale underwent Tommy John surgery in Los Angeles, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Sale missed the final month and a half of the 2019 season and was slow to start spring training this year due to an elbow issue. He was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his left elbow this month and initially tried to rehab it rather than undergo surgery. Tommy John surgery was unavoidable in the end, as he and the club opted for it a week and a half ago.

Under normal circumstances, Sale would have missed the entire 2020 season and a sizable chunk of the ’21 campaign as well. That will still be the case, though these are not normal circumstances anymore.

We are dealing with a global pandemic with coronavirus (COVID-19). Hospitals in the U.S. are already at maximum capacity with sick patients and overworked, underpaid staff. The nation is dealing with a shortage of medical supplies, namely PPE (personal protective equipment) such as face masks and respirators. In many states, nonessential surgeries are being suspended, though the definition of “nonessential” is nebulous, differing from state to state. Tommy John surgery, as important as it might be to Sale getting his career back on track, would be the very definition of nonessential, right?

The Red Sox agree. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom deemed Sale’s procedure elective, per The Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. Bloom said it was “obviously something we’re mindful of,” adding that he wanted to make sure “we’re doing this in a way that doesn’t put any extra burden on the public health system.”

That athletes like Sale may still have these elective procedures performed in the middle of a pandemic underscores the disparity between the haves and the have-nots. The Utah Jazz came under fire earlier this month when they got 58 coronavirus tests while regular people across the country were dealing with a shortage of testing. If Sale can get Tommy John surgery, then Jeff from accounting can still get that nose job too, right?

Fittingly, Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated examined the quandary, speaking to several medical ethicists. David Magnus, who is a professor of medicine and biomedical ethics at Stanford University and was a former chair of Stanford Hospital’s ethics committee said of Sale’s surgery, “At the present time, I don’t think there’s even a question that it would be inappropriate and should not be done in any areas that are hit hard by COVID.” Magnus added, “And I think it’s arguably a bad idea to do anywhere right now…. Even in areas where there have been no reported cases, or very few, and it hasn’t spread yet, that’s changing by the hour. Maybe right at this moment, they don’t need the space, or the personnel that would be involved in the procedure, but that can change so rapidly that I think it would be an irresponsible use of resources. Nobody should be doing this.”

As Baccellieri notes, there isn’t much overlap between the doctors performing these elective surgeries and the doctors who would treat COVID-19 patients. However, equipment is at a premium, specifically PPE. Additionally, the space taken up by elective surgery patients — hospital beds, operating rooms, etc. — could be used for more pressing matters, as could staff such as nurses. Hospitals like performing elective surgeries as they make considerable amounts of money off of them.

Obviously, Sale wants to get back to 100 percent as soon as possible, and the Red Sox want that just as much. But this is a time where professional sports needs to take a back seat in our lives in many ways, as sad as that is to say. Even if, legally, ElAttrache was in the clear to perform the procedure and Sale was in the clear to receive it, it was not ethically the right thing to do at the moment. The Red Sox and Sale should have made personal sacrifices, choosing to delay the surgery until the nation has adequately dealt with COVID-19 and we have mostly returned to normal.

This Day in Transaction History: Indians release Wily Mo Peña

G. Newman Lowrance/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 30, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT
As a recurring column idea, Bill will expound upon one interesting transaction that occurred on a particular day in baseball history. It won’t always be the most exciting or most impactful transaction, but always something interesting. Feel free to share which transactions stand out to you in the comments.

In my mind, when Greg Maddux famously said, “Chicks dig the long ball” to teammate Tom Glavine in the famous 1999 Nike ad, they were inspired after having watched outfielder Wily Mo Peña take batting practice. They had actually been watching Mark McGwire — fresh off of a 70-homer season — take his cuts in the cage, but a man can dream.

On this day in 2017, March 30, the Indians released Peña from a minor league deal inked nearly two months prior. Then 35 years old, Peña hadn’t appeared in the majors since 2011, spending the ensuing five years in the Japan Pacific League. He had an unimpressive major league career, posting an adjusted OPS of 93 (100 is average) over parts of eight seasons from 2002-11. He was never an All-Star and was, on average, a poor defender. Per Baseball Reference, Peña was worth 1.2 wins below replacement for his career.

There may not be a player with less WAR that struck as much fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers as Peña did. He broke out in 2004 with the Reds, blasting 26 homers with an .843 OPS. Still, Peña found it difficult to get regular playing time aside from filling in for the oft-injured Ken Griffey Jr. While his power was unmistakable, he offered little else at the plate whether it was hitting for average or drawing walks.

When Peña would run into a pitcher’s mistake, boy did he make them pay. Just look at this grand slam he hit against the Orioles as a member of the Red Sox back in 2007:

Here’s a dinger as a Red circa 2005, back when the Astros were still in the National League:

This one is from 2011 against the Tigers as a member of the Diamondbacks:

One more, this time against the Royals from 2011:

What made Peña so fun to watch was how effortless his incredible power appeared. He was a big boy, listed at 6’3″, 260. But few players his size hit baseballs where he hit them, seemingly with ease. A simple flick of the wrist and suddenly a baseball was 475 feet away from home plate.

Peña never racked up more than 364 plate appearances in a season in the majors, so it isn’t surprising that he never made an All-Star team or even appeared in a Home Run Derby. That, to me, is one of the greater injustices in the game’s history, that Peña never got to showcase his power on a national stage. Peña seems like he was built to compete in and win Home Run Derbies.

Peña’s major league career initially fizzled out after the 2008 season with the Nationals, when he posted a .509 OPS with two homers across 64 games. He signed a minor league deal with the Mets in ’09 and the Padres in ’10 before playing for the Bridgeport Bluefish of the independent Atlantic League. Peña gave it one more shot in the big leagues in 2011 with the Diamondbacks and Mariners, but could only muster a devilish .666 OPS over 120 trips to the plate.

In 2012, Peña took his services to Japan, initially signing with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. He mashed 21 homers and posted an .829 OPS as an everyday player, stepping to the dish 507 times. He was besieged by injury in a forgettable ’13 campaign. In 2014 with the Orix Buffaloes, Peña had his best season as a professional player, batting .255/.344/.486 with 32 home runs and 90 RBI in 572 PA. While I was not able to find any highlight clips, I feel confident saying that several of those baseballs went a considerable distance. Peña would have two more productive years but age and injuries took their toll on his playing time.

The now 38-year-old hasn’t played since 2017 with the Chiba Lotte Marines after he didn’t go anywhere with the Indians. Still, if you offered me the opportunity, even now — especially now — I would happily pay to watch a lengthy Peña BP session. There’s a free business idea for you, Major League Baseball.