Jim Edmonds being tested for coronavirus

Longtime Angels and Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds shared on his Instagram story that he is being tested for coronavirus.

The four-time All-Star, who now works as a broadcaster for Fox Sports Midwest, has not posted an update on the results of his test.

