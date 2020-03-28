Jim Edmonds being tested for coronavirus

Longtime Angels and Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds shared on his Instagram story that he is being tested for coronavirus.
The four-time All-Star, who now works as a broadcaster for Fox Sports Midwest, has not posted an update on the results of his test.
If you want to learn more about COVID-19 or think you might need to be tested, give the CDC’s site about the virus a read. Informing yourself is the most important step. Washing your hands and staying home, if possible, is the best way to protect yourself.
Just in case the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made you forget about the biggest pre-virus story in baseball, former Astros catcher Evan Gattis has stepped up to the plate to remind you why you were probably very mad at the Houston Astros. Gattis tweeted an image of a glass being sold by a Houston-area bar depicting Mike Fiers with the phrase “snitches get stitches.” Fiers, of course, was the one who blew the whistle on the Astros’ sign-stealing operation.
Gattis, who was part of the sign-stealing Houston team that won the World Series in 2017, clearly feels a certain kind of way about his former teammate. It’s one thing for a private business to make this sort of merchandise, but it’s another thing entirely for a player to endorse it. The implication, of course, is that Gattis feels that Fiers is owed some sort of retribution for his actions. That’ll be rather hard to do without some sort of full-out brawl happening, given that both the Astros and A’s (Fiers’ current team) play in the American League and the pitchers don’t bat.
Gattis has not appeared in organized ball since 2018, when he posted a -0.1 fWAR.
