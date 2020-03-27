Jeff Wilpon
Wilpons still trying to sell Mets despite coronavirus impact on economy

By Nick StelliniMar 27, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan reports that Fred and Jeff Wilpon are still interested in trying to find buyers for the Mets.

Kaplan says that Allen & Co., a firm retained by the Wilpons in an advisory role, has been making calls to get a picture of the potential market. That’s surprising given the recent bodyblows taken by the stock market, brought on by daily life grinding to a near halt to try to combat the spread of coronavirus. The uber-wealthy potential buyers have all lost money in the past weeks, which would surely drive down the scope of the offers the Wilpons might receive.

The Mets were nearly sold in February to Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion before the deal fell apart over disagreements about how long the Wilpons would retain decision-making powers over the franchise. Under the original terms of the deal, Jeff Wilpon would remain the franchise’s control person for five years before power shifted to Cohen. The two sides came to an impasse over the arrangement.

The Wilpons and Cohen engaged in some mud-slinging in the press and it’s unclear whether the relationship between the two camps degraded to the point that Cohen would be interested in trying to re-start the transaction at a lower price. The Mets would reportedly immediately shift control to any new owner after the way the Cohen negotiations failed.

The economic downturn could also mean that the team could sell for a lower price than Cohen’s $2.6 billion. Yet baseball (and all professional sports) are in an unprecedented limbo right now, and the uncertainty over if and when play will resume this year could make the purchase of a team an unattractive proposition. MLB and the MLBPA reached a deal today that could ease some of that anxiety, but the obstacle of the pandemic itself remains.

While report notes that the Wilpons claim that they don’t need to sell the team, having Allen & Co. continue to solicit buyers is an awfully curious move that hints at something akin to desperation. Of course, given that this is Fred and Jeff Wilpon we’re talking about here, it could also just be good old-fashioned Metsy dumbness. Trying to sell the team now feels like trying to sell swimsuits on Amity Island after the shark attacks.

It would be surprising if the Mets are in fact sold before the end of the pandemic, and even before the economy begins to recover in the ensuing re-emergence of normal life for that matter. But hey, it’s the Mets. Ridiculous things happen with this team.

Baseball Question of the Day: Who’d you think would be a star but wasn’t?

By Craig CalcaterraMar 27, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Today’s question is about those guys we thought would be the next big thing but, for whatever reason, weren’t. The players we thought would be stars but ended up average Joes. Or, perhaps, somewhat less-than-average Joes.

In this I’m not looking for the tragic cases of stars cut down in their youth by tragedy or sickness or, perhaps, even guys who had major injuries before they were able to make The Leap. I mean, sure, if you want to include those, that’s fine, but I’m thinking more here about guys who just never lived up to expectations, whether those expectations were informed and reasonable or not.

A lot of these might be guys who were just coming up when you were a kid. Back when you didn’t quite understand what made for a can’t-miss prospect and what didn’t. Or at least the people telling you that guy would be great didn’t understand it. That’s certainly the case for me. My guy: Kevin Coffman.

Kevin Coffman was an 11th round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in 1983 out of Austin, Texas. Eleventh rounders aren’t exactly comers, but if you followed the Braves from, oh, 1985-87 — which is when I got into that team — things were pretty bad on the big club. The pitching was particularly bad. In 1986 club had the second-worst staff in the National League and the 1987 club was dead last in runs allowed. There was a kid down on the farm in 1986 and most most of 1987 named Glavine who turned out to be something — and the Braves traded for a fella named Smoltz in the middle of the ’87 campaign who might could be something — but if you watched WTBS broadcasts at the time they only wanted to talk about Kevin Coffman. He was referred to, often, as the Great Pitching Hope for the Atlanta Braves.

Looking back at his minor league stats — to which one didn’t have easy access back in the day — makes me wonder why, exactly, that was considered to be that guy. He was shelled in a half-season of rookie ball as an 18 year-old and, while he showed good durability as he made it up the ladder between 1984-86, he was no great shakes at all. He walked everyone. He didn’t strike out enough guys to make all of those walks look like one of those “if he could just harness his stuff. . .” kinds of guys. He was totally pedestrian.

Yet the Braves broadcasters always talked about Coffman like he was gonna be a big deal. All I can think is that he looked the part of a good young pitcher. Tallish and lean. He was from Texas too, and Texan pitchers put an image in a person’s head. He threw moderately hard for the time if I remember correctly, but nothing approaching the velocity that one would need to raise anyone’s eyebrows today. And, as I said, it’s not like that translated into big strikeout totals. All I can think is that some scouts — maybe the ones who recommended he be drafted and were thus continuing to try to sell their choice — let slip to the WTBS guys that he was going to be good. But I really have no idea.

I do know, though, that he pitched five garbage time games in September 1987, looking bad in the first three and pretty decent in the last couple. The last one was against an NL West champion Giants team on October 2, after they had clinched. Roger Craig made a lot of substitutions in that game. They were getting ready for the NLCS. In 1988 Coffman got 18 games — 11 starts — and was clearly overmatched. That September the Braves gave up and traded him to the Cubs for Jody Davis. Coffman would spend 1989 in the minors and get shelled in eight appearances for Chicago in 1990 and that was that. The Internet tells me that Jody Davis is alive and well, but I have a mental image of him literally decomposing on the field in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium over the next two years. Catching takes a toll, friends.

I don’t blame Coffman, of course. He made the bigs and that’s a big deal. He no doubt tried his best. He didn’t make any promises to me about how good he’d be. He didn’t owe me a thing. It’s just a situation in which I, as a tween and teenaged kid was told he’d be great and he wasn’t. It happens. But I still think about him a lot.

Who’s that guy for you?

 