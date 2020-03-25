Rob Manfred done with Red Sox investigation, hopes to ‘gear back up’ in May

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred joined ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter on Wednesday night. Manfred said his “optimistic outlook is that at some point in May, we’ll be gearing back up.” It’s worth pointing out that he doesn’t mean having the regular season begin in May; rather, “gearing back up” simply means to resume operations, which would likely include an abbreviated spring training of sorts for players.

The commissioner added that teams will “probably not going to be able to” play 162 games, suggesting the need to be creative with regard to the schedule. That likely refers to previous suggestions such as doubleheaders and having the season run deep into the fall with later games being played at neutral parks in warm-weather locations.

Manfred also mentioned that the league has concluded its investigation into allegations that the Red Sox cheated by stealing signs electronically. However, Manfred said he hasn’t had the time to publish a written report yet, likely due to the league’s ongoing response to the pandemic. He promised to get a report out “before we resume play.”

