Rob Manfred
Rob Manfred done with Red Sox investigation, hopes to ‘gear back up’ in May

By Bill BaerMar 25, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred joined ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter on Wednesday night. Manfred said his “optimistic outlook is that at some point in May, we’ll be gearing back up.” It’s worth pointing out that he doesn’t mean having the regular season begin in May; rather, “gearing back up” simply means to resume operations, which would likely include an abbreviated spring training of sorts for players.

The commissioner added that teams will “probably not going to be able to” play 162 games, suggesting the need to be creative with regard to the schedule. That likely refers to previous suggestions such as doubleheaders and having the season run deep into the fall with later games being played at neutral parks in warm-weather locations.

Manfred also mentioned that the league has concluded its investigation into allegations that the Red Sox cheated by stealing signs electronically. However, Manfred said he hasn’t had the time to publish a written report yet, likely due to the league’s ongoing response to the pandemic. He promised to get a report out “before we resume play.”

Red Sox sign Yairo Muñoz to minor league contract

By Bill BaerMar 25, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT
The Red Sox signed infielder Yairo Muñoz on Tuesday, according to the club’s transactions page. Muñoz was released by the Cardinals earlier this month after he unexpectedly left the team to return to his home in the Dominican Republic.

Muñoz, 25, has played second base, third base, and shortstop as well as in all three outfield spots across parts of two seasons in the majors. He owns a career .273/.331/.391 batting line along with 10 home runs, 55 RBI, 59 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases in 510 plate appearances.

Muñoz, who was battling a hamstring injury at the time of his release, will need to be added to Boston’s 40-man roster unless the plan is for him to open the season — whenever it begins — at Triple-A.