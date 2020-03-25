Getty Images

Red Sox close down training complex after minor leaguer tests positive

A Boston Red Sox minor leaguer has tested positive for coronavirus. In response, the team has closed down its training complex in Fort Myers, Florida for at least two weeks.

The team didn’t identify the player, but said he was doing well. They said that the affected player was most recently at the spring training site on March 15. Based on the timing of his test, the team believes he most likely got the virus after leaving Fort Myers, but closed the complex out of an abundance of caution. The Red Sox said any players or staff members who came into close contact with the affected minor leaguer should self-quarantine for two weeks.

Earlier this month, the New York Yankees said two of its minor leaguers had the virus. Those were the first two players affiliated with a big league organization known to test positive.

 

 

Mike Trout chips a golf ball into a red Solo cup in his foyer

The other day we noted that Mike Trout had joined TikTok. Earlier this month we shared a video in which Trout destroyed a golf ball at a driving range. Now he’s combining video and golf to share trick shots.

Or at least one trick shot. This a nice pitch from his second story landing into a red Solo cup on the floor below. The Solo cup is a particularly New Jersey element to this, and my hat is tipped to him for keeping it real despite his fame.

Anyway, because he’s Mike Trout and Mike Trout can do anything, I’m gonna assume that the video he shared was his first attempt:

Who’s next?? 🎥 @kohnman58 #TIGERVISION

