MLB “Opening Day at Home” to broadcast 30 games tomorrow

In addition to MLB Network’s slate of games we talked about yesterday, MLB just announced that it’s doing something called “Opening Day at Home” tomorrow. It’s 30 past games — one for each team — broadcast across various platforms, including team social media channels, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Below is the graphic MLB just sent out telling you where to see what game and when. It may be a bit hard to follow, but given how many games they’re doing I suppose it’s the best they can do. I don’t like the fact that they sort of spoiled it by telling us that the home team wins every game — I’d much prefer to see random games for which I do not know the outcome, thereby allowing me to at least pretend it’s a live game — but again, we’re all making sacrifices at the moment and not all nits need to be picked.
Today’s baseball question requires an in-person experience: what’s the coolest thing you have ever seen at a ballpark?
Most of us have seen historic moments or a thrilling deciding game of a playoff series on TV, but we’re all far more limited in the neat stuff we’ve seen first-hand.
Which means it might lead to weird answers. For example, I’ve never seen a no-hitter in person, but I have seen a drunk guy take his shirt off and start singing the National Anthem . . . in the fourth inning. Folks, Tiger Stadium was LIT in the 1980s.
But no, that’s not my answer. My answer is either that Greg Maddux game that helped me avoid a midlife crisis which I wrote about recently or, more traditionally, watching the Madison Bumgarner Game. Yeah, that Madison Bumgarner Game: Game 7 of the 2014 World Series in which he came back on two days rest following a complete game shutout and blanked the Royals for five more scoreless innings of relief, preserving a one-run lead and helping the Giants win the Series. It was some serious goosebumps stuff.
OK, maybe that was a cheat because I was only able to be there because I had a press pass. Maybe we don’t count it. You can argue about that but not until after you’ve told me the coolest thing you’ve ever seen at a ballpark.