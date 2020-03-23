Joe Buck is doing play-by-play of people in quarantine

Vin Scully isn’t the only baseball announcer helping people get through this national nightmare. Joe Buck is doing his part too.

Buck — who has a fantastic sense of humor, actually, which comes through loud and clear in his Twitter feed and when he’s being candid — had someone tweet at him last night that they could not wait to hear his voice again. One presumes the person tweeting that meant that he wanted baseball or football back soon, but Buck took it at face value and had a pretty dang good idea about it:

I have good news for you –

While we’re all quarantined right now without any sports, I’d love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you’re doing at home and I’ll work on my play-by-play. Seriously! https://t.co/txAGBLPBGz — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

As an example, he did one from his own home:

People have started sending them videos of stuff from their house. The one I and a lot of my weird, Twitter-addicted baseball friends want to see, however, is not a video. We want to see him put voice to this famous tweet that surfaces every October when a playoff game goes past midnight and everyone wants to go to bed and/or die:

JOE BUCK: Welcome to the top of the 47th

[Sun rises]

[Sun keeps getting bigger]

BUCK: yes

[World engulfed by flames]

BUCK: oh god yes — Gritty is just a fully evolved Phanatic (@justin_klugh) October 28, 2015

You kinda had to be there to really get the full impact of it, but if you’re a late night postseason baseball watcher you can feel that tweet in your bones.

Anyway, here’s hoping he does some good ones.

