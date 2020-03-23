Getty Images

Joe Buck is doing play-by-play of people in quarantine

By Craig CalcaterraMar 23, 2020, 10:02 AM EDT
Vin Scully isn’t the only baseball announcer helping people get through this national nightmare. Joe Buck is doing his part too.

Buck — who has a fantastic sense of humor, actually, which comes through loud and clear in his Twitter feed and when he’s being candid — had someone tweet at him last night that they could not wait to hear his voice again. One presumes the person tweeting that meant that he wanted baseball or football back soon, but Buck took it at face value and had a pretty dang good idea about it:

As an example, he did one from his own home:

People have started sending them videos of stuff from their house. The one I and a lot of my weird, Twitter-addicted baseball friends want to see, however, is not a video. We want to see him put voice to this famous tweet that surfaces every October when a playoff game goes past midnight and everyone wants to go to bed and/or die:

You kinda had to be there to really get the full impact of it, but if you’re a late night postseason baseball watcher you can feel that tweet in your bones.

Anyway, here’s hoping he does some good ones.

Baseball Question of the Day: What’s your favorite ballpark?

By Craig CalcaterraMar 23, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT
People liked Friday’s Baseball Question of the Day, so let’s keep that feature going until we get tired of it.

Today’s Baseball Question of the Day: What’s your favorite ballpark? Difficulty: it has to be a park that is not the park of your favorite team. My favorite park is Petco Park in San Diego.

For one thing it’s just gorgeous. Not just the view, which a lot of people talk about, but the park itself. There’s a lot of greenery inside the place — on concourses, above escalators and things — and there are waterfalls and pretty finishes and surfaces.

It’s a very clean park, too. They take very good care of it. It’s sixteen years old now, but I was just walking around it this past December during the Winter Meetings and it’s still like new.

The food and beer are the best in the majors, in my opinion. It’s easy to get to no matter where in the city you’re staying. If you’re there you’re, by definition, visiting San Diego and that’s the best place in America as far as I’m concerned.

How about you? Extra weight given to answers which go beyond “it looks pretty on TV” or whatever. I mean, I know the view from the press box or behind home plate at PNC Park in Pittsburgh is great — people love that skyline — but why do you like it beyond just that? I’m curious as to what makes for a great ballpark experience for you beyond just the game being played in front of you.

Hit me with your ballpark takes. I wanna know.