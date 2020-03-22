Marlins Park to be used for drive-thru coronavirus testing

On Sunday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez announced that drive-thru testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) will becoming soon to Marlins Park. The Marlins also passed along the announcement, adding that more details are expected on Monday.

Obviously, it makes sense to use Marlins Park in this way, since no actual baseball games will be held there for quite a while. It’s in an area with high population density and is in a location accessible to many people.

Hopefully, this leads to quick and efficient testing, resulting in efficiently treating those infected. Expect more sports arenas to be used in similar ways in the coming weeks.

