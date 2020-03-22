Mariners release reliever Sam Tuivailala

MLB.com’s Greg Johns reported over the weekend that the Mariners released pitcher Sam Tuivailala. It is, in part, an effort to reduce the number of players needed to report to camp whenever baseball resumes.

Tuivailala, 27, was expected to be a big contributor out of the bullpen. However, he hadn’t yet pitched in spring training due to a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander, earning $800,000 in his first year of arbitration eligibility, shouldn’t have trouble finding an opportunity elsewhere even with the injury.

Tuivailala pitched 23 innings for the Mariners last year, allowing six earned runs on 13 hits and 11 walks with 27 strikeouts. When he has been healthy, he has been solid, but he has only accrued 127 innings in the big leagues across parts of six seasons.

