Minor League advocacy group created, demands $15K salaries for players

By Craig CalcaterraMar 20, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
It’s not a union. Rather, it’s being characterized as “a nonprofit advocacy group” that “will strive to provide a collective voice for minor leaguers.” But the organization, called Advocates for Minor Leaguers, was formed today and demanded that Major League Baseball roughly double salaries in the minors to $15,000 per season.

The group is led by Garrett Broshuis, a former minor league pitcher and the lawyer who has represented minor league players in lawsuits against Major League Baseball for several years. Other co-founders include:

  • Ty Kelly, a recently retired MLB player who will soon play for Team Israel in the Olympics;
  • Bill Fletcher, a long-time labor activist, author, and syndicated radio host;
  • Matt Paré, a former minor league player who made the “Homeless Minor Leaguer” YouTube channel as a player;
  • Raul Jacobson, a former minor league player who is now a third-year law student;
  • Lisa Raphael, founder of the creative agency Relatable Content, and producer on an Emmy Award-winning documentary about minor league life for the Brooklyn Cyclones; and
  • “A current longtime MLB player who wishes to remain anonymous.”

“This past week really provided an example of why this group needed to be out there,” Broshuis said on a conference call with the media this morning. He was referring to the situation in which they were forced to leave spring training camps due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite their reliance on those complexes for food, training facilities and often housing during spring training.

The Major League Baseball Players Association only represents players on 40-man rosters, leaving 100 or more players per franchise without representation. Broshuis said that while Advocates for Minor Leaguers is not a union, he is hoping one can be formed, perhaps with his association’s support.

“Would I like to see a minor league union in the future? Yeah, I think that would be a great situation for minor league players,” Broshuis said.

Broshuis did not say how, exactly, he might get Major League Baseball to take the new group’s concerns seriously, characterizing this as a first step. For its part, Major League did not offer comment and, instead, referred reporters to its press release from yesterday in which it announced that it would give minor leaguers the per diems it would’ve paid them had spring training not been canceled.

Fans, activists and even members of the media have been contributing to fundraising efforts to help minor leaguers as the shutdown has worn on. Broshuis said that he saw those efforts as complimentary to Advocates for Minor Leaguers’ goals.

“Hopefully in the future, there won’t be a need for a GoFundMe campaign just so a guy can buy diapers for his kid,” he said.

The major league minimum is $563,500 this year, and the top players make over $30 million annually. For players on 40-man rosters on option to the minors, the minimum is $46,000 this season. Non-40-man roster minor leaguers typically make $5-10,000 a year. They are exempt from federal labor laws, including minimum wage laws, by virtue of the “Save America’s Pastime Act,” which was quietly inserted onto page 1,967 of a $1.3 trillion spending bill in 2018 after urging and lobbying by Major League Baseball, it’s executives and its owners.

Fox Sports Detroit to air 2019 Tigers games for some reason

By Craig CalcaterraMar 20, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT
Next Thursday would’ve been Opening Day. We’ll have no live baseball, but fans who have access to Fox Sports Detroit will be able to see three classic games next weekend.

I define “classic” very, very loosely here, because the games aren’t going to be from pennant-winning seasons like 1984, 2006, or 2012. Nope, they’re gonna be from . . . last year. When the Tigers went 47-114.

At 1 PM Eastern next Thursday FSD will air last year’s Tigers opener in Toronto. They’ll re-run it at 8 p.m. and midnight, and again at 2 p.m. on Friday. On Sunday, March 29, they’ll play the game against the Yankees from April 2, 2019, airing again at midnight and 8 AM the next morning. Finally, on Monday, March 30 — the date that would’ve been the home opener in Detroit — the network will air last year’s home opener against the Royals. That broadcast will air at 1 PM and again at 8 PM and will air on repeat all day that Tuesday.

I guess the biggest question I have is why broadcast the very bad, very anonymous 2019 Tigers in the first place? I mean, I realize that owning the broadcast rights to games is a limiting factor here — FSD likely does not have the ability to take games from WDIV Channel 4 from back in 1984 or something — but they’ve been doing Tigers games for a very long time! They have a pretty big archive, one presumes, of games featuring actually good and actually interesting Tigers teams.

Also: even if last year’s Tigers team was good, why broadcast something so recent? Fans might very well remember the details of those games, thereby defeating the purpose of giving them something that approximates live baseball. I’m not even a Tigers fan and I remember what happened in that home opener against the Royals, as I had it on for about six innings. Why not play a game from, say, 2014, the outcome and details of which will likely have been forgotten by now?

Part of me wonders if it’s an optics issue. As you may remember, Fox Sports Detroit famously fired its longtime announcing duo, Mario Impemba and Rod Allen, late in the 2018 season after the two of them got into what was described as an ugly fight while broadcasting a game in Chicago. Maybe the network doesn’t want the most high-profile thing it’ll be broadcasting in the near future to feature the voices of two guys a lot of fans miss but who also left in ignominy?

That could be wrong. It’s just a guess. But I can’t think of another reason why Tigers fans would want to relive the 2019 season of all seasons unless there was no choice whatsoever.