Baseball Question of the Day: Who was your first favorite player?

By Craig CalcaterraMar 20, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
I’ve been doing the Today in Baseball History post each morning and will continue to do that at least as long as baseball is gone. Heck, I may continue it after baseball comes back. It takes a lot of time to put together, but it’s fun and, I’m gathering, it’s hipping people to a lot of weird old baseball stuff about which they had no idea. That’s nice.

I want to start a new daily feature now. One that has the opposite aim: you all telling me stuff. What you like. What you hate. Your favorites. Your least-favorites. Who you think was better. Who you think was overrated. Basically, I want to ask a baseball question every day that we can all weigh-in on in the comments. If you’re able to, grab a beer and pretend we’re arguing about it all in a bar.

I’ll start with a prompt — and maybe my opinion — each day. If you want to answer, hey, great. If not, that’s fine. If some answers are particularly good or well thought-out I might share them in a post of its own, the way I used to do “Comment of the Day” way back in 2010 or whenever that was. My God, we’ve been coming here a long time, haven’t we?

Anyway, here’s the first one: Who was your first favorite player, and why?

I’ve answered that one a million times but, in case you somehow missed it, the answer is Detroit Tigers Hall of Fame shortstop Alan Trammell. The reason: he was the first ballplayer who I saw do something cool in person.

While I am a Braves fan today, I lived in Michigan until I was 11 and came to baseball while watching the Ralph Houk/Sparky Anderson Tigers of the 1970s-80s. I was lucky and had a great uncle with season tickets. He sold cars and boats in Detroit and I sorta feel he was crooked and got a lot of favors for it, but we’ll leave that for now. Either way, he was nice to my brother and me and so, even though my parents didn’t give a rip about sports of any kind, we went to a lot of Tigers games.

My parents tell me the first one I ever went to was on the Fourth of July, 1978, on a family trip with the great aunt and great uncle. I would’ve not quite been five yet, and I don’t remember a thing about it.

The first one I remember was June 17, 1979, when the Tigers faced off against the California Angels. I didn’t remember the date off the top of my head, but I know (a) it was a Sunday; (b) it was against the Angels; and (c) Trammell hit a home run that day, so it was pretty easy to figure out what day it was when I went to look it up a few years back. Either way, Trammell  instantly became my hero.  If Champ Summers or Aurelio Rodriguez had homered maybe it would’ve been them, but it was Trammell. That’s just how it works for a little kid.

Anyway, for whatever reason it ended up being, I idolized Trammell from then on. I kinda still do. Being a kid is like that. Being a fan is like this.

How about you?

Fox Sports Detroit to air 2019 Tigers games for some reason

By Craig CalcaterraMar 20, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT
Next Thursday would’ve been Opening Day. We’ll have no live baseball, but fans who have access to Fox Sports Detroit will be able to see three classic games next weekend.

I define “classic” very, very loosely here, because the games aren’t going to be from pennant-winning seasons like 1984, 2006, or 2012. Nope, they’re gonna be from . . . last year. When the Tigers went 47-114.

At 1 PM Eastern next Thursday FSD will air last year’s Tigers opener in Toronto. They’ll re-run it at 8 p.m. and midnight, and again at 2 p.m. on Friday. On Sunday, March 29, they’ll play the game against the Yankees from April 2, 2019, airing again at midnight and 8 AM the next morning. Finally, on Monday, March 30 — the date that would’ve been the home opener in Detroit — the network will air last year’s home opener against the Royals. That broadcast will air at 1 PM and again at 8 PM and will air on repeat all day that Tuesday.

I guess the biggest question I have is why broadcast the very bad, very anonymous 2019 Tigers in the first place? I mean, I realize that owning the broadcast rights to games is a limiting factor here — FSD likely does not have the ability to take games from WDIV Channel 4 from back in 1984 or something — but they’ve been doing Tigers games for a very long time! They have a pretty big archive, one presumes, of games featuring actually good and actually interesting Tigers teams.

Also: even if last year’s Tigers team was good, why broadcast something so recent? Fans might very well remember the details of those games, thereby defeating the purpose of giving them something that approximates live baseball. I’m not even a Tigers fan and I remember what happened in that home opener against the Royals, as I had it on for about six innings. Why not play a game from, say, 2014, the outcome and details of which will likely have been forgotten by now?

Part of me wonders if it’s an optics issue. As you may remember, Fox Sports Detroit famously fired its longtime announcing duo, Mario Impemba and Rod Allen, late in the 2018 season after the two of them got into what was described as an ugly fight while broadcasting a game in Chicago. Maybe the network doesn’t want the most high-profile thing it’ll be broadcasting in the near future to feature the voices of two guys a lot of fans miss but who also left in ignominy?

That could be wrong. It’s just a guess. But I can’t think of another reason why Tigers fans would want to relive the 2019 season of all seasons unless there was no choice whatsoever.