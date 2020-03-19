Tyler Beede will undergo Tommy John surgery

Chris Sale isn’t the only one set to undergo Tommy John surgery. Giants pitcher Tyler Beede will go under the knife on Friday as well, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Beede, 26, was diagnosed with a strained flexor and a sprained UCL earlier this month. He was considered the frontrunner for the No. 5 spot in the Giants’ starting rotation. Last year, he posted a 5.08 ERA with 113 strikeouts and 46 walks over 117 innings of work in his first full season in the majors.
Tyson Ross, Trevor Cahill, Logan Webb, Andrew Suarez, and Dereck Rodríguez have an increased chance of making the roster on Opening Day, whenever that might be.
Pitcher Jared Hughes asked for and was granted his release from the Astros organization on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Hughes signed a minor league deal with the club last month.
Hughes, 34, had a forgettable spring before play was suspended. The right-hander yielded four runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Last season, with the Reds and Phillies, the veteran posted a 4.04 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 27 walks across 71 1/3 innings.
Hughes has had some dominant seasons in the not-so-distant past, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get another chance, especially once teams have a better idea about when the season will start back up.