Tyler Beede will undergo Tommy John surgery

Chris Sale isn’t the only one set to undergo Tommy John surgery. Giants pitcher Tyler Beede will go under the knife on Friday as well, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Beede, 26, was diagnosed with a strained flexor and a sprained UCL earlier this month. He was considered the frontrunner for the No. 5 spot in the Giants’ starting rotation. Last year, he posted a 5.08 ERA with 113 strikeouts and 46 walks over 117 innings of work in his first full season in the majors.

Tyson Ross, Trevor Cahill, Logan Webb, Andrew Suarez, and Dereck Rodríguez have an increased chance of making the roster on Opening Day, whenever that might be.

