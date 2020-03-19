Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery

Yesterday, Red Sox starter Chris Sale began a throwing program in Fort Myers, Florida. It was a first step towards seeing if he would be able to pitch again this year. Unfortunately, he will not. The Red Sox announced on Thursday that Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Sale was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his left elbow earlier this month. Team doctors advised seeing if he could rehabilitate his elbow without surgery first. Sadly, Sale will have to go under the knife. He is certainly done for the remainder of the 2020 season, whenever it begins, and will almost certainly get a late start to the 2021 season as well.

Sale’s problems began in August last year, when he experienced inflammation in his left elbow. His last start came on August 13, ending the season with a career-worst 4.40 ERA over 147 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox and Sale agreed on a five-year, $145 million contract extension one year ago. The first year, which pays him $30 million, has not gone as planned.

