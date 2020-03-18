Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe had surgery for testicular cancer

Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe announced on Instagram today that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Joe was excused from Dodgers camp at the end of February and has subsequently undergone surgery.
The 27-year-old Joe had a cup of coffee with the Giants last year after being taken as a Rule 5 draft pick by the Reds, being traded to San Francisco and then being returned to Los Angeles. While there has not been a clear path back to the majors for him with the Dodgers organization at the moment, he raked at Oklahoma City in 2019 to the tune of .300/.426/.503 with 15 homers.
At the very least, Joe sounds like he’s in good spirits. In his Instagram post he said, “the good news is that we caught it early, and cases like mine are very curable. I have started treatment, underwent surgery yesterday and am in my recovery process now. Thank you again for your continued support, it means the world to me and my family.”
View this post on Instagram
As some of you may know, I made the difficult decision to leave Spring Training 3 weeks ago to attend to personal matters. After some tests and visits with doctors, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. The good news is that we caught it early, and cases like mine are very curable. I have started treatment, underwent surgery yesterday and am in my recovery process now. I recognize the road ahead may be challenging and uncomfortable at times, but God is good and I am staying positive for a quick and full recovery. I am extremely grateful for my wonderful family, friends, the Dodgers organization and teammates for their incredible love and support during this difficult time. Although we tend to shy away from these topics, I am sharing my journey in the hope that this brings more awareness to Men’s Health, and can help others as a result. Thank you again for your continued support, it means the world to me and my family. I will keep you updated on my path to recovery. I look forward to being back in the game as soon as I am able. Trusting in His plan.