Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe had surgery for testicular cancer

Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe announced on Instagram today that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Joe was excused from Dodgers camp at the end of February and has subsequently undergone surgery.

The 27-year-old Joe had a cup of coffee with the Giants last year after being taken as a Rule 5 draft pick by the Reds, being traded to San Francisco and then being returned to Los Angeles. While there has not been a clear path back to the majors for him with the Dodgers organization at the moment, he raked at Oklahoma City in 2019 to the tune of .300/.426/.503 with 15 homers.

At the very least, Joe sounds like he’s in good spirits. In his Instagram post he said, “the good news is that we caught it early, and cases like mine are very curable. I have started treatment, underwent surgery yesterday and am in my recovery process now. Thank you again for your continued support, it means the world to me and my family.”

