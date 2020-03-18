Chris Sale
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Chris Sale begins throwing program in Florida

By Bill BaerMar 18, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT
Red Sox starter Chris Sale has begun a throwing program in Fort Myers, Florida, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports. Sale was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his left elbow earlier this month. The program will help the Red Sox and Sale, as well as team doctors, determine if Sale will be able to pitch this year or if he should undergo surgery.

Sale, who turns 31 years old in 12 days, signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension with the Red Sox around this time last year. He went on to have a nightmare of a season, finishing 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA and a 218/37 K/BB ratio over 147 1/3 innings. Sale missed the final month and a half of the season due to inflammation in his left elbow.

Sale also missed time in the second half of the 2018 season as a result of a shoulder injury. It’s been a rough couple of years for the lefty.

NFL, NBA offer free access to past games. MLB should follow their lead.

MLB.tv
Hunter Martin/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 18, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT
On Wednesday, both the NFL and the NBA announced that, as a way to encourage fans to practice social distancing amid Coronavirus (COVID-19), they are offering free access to past games. For the NFL, this is through NFL Game Pass. For the NBA, this is through NBA League Pass.

NFL Game Pass offers full, commercial-free broadcasts of preseason, regular season, and playoff games from 2009-19 as well as condensed 45-minute replays. Furthermore, fans can access various camera angles, film sessions, and film breakdowns. NBA League Pass offers full and condensed replays of games from the 2019-20 season along with an archive of classic games.

MLB has yet to do the same, though they are giving away some digital copies of MLB The Show 20, a video game that was just released. The league should follow the NFL and NBA’s lead and offer fans free access to MLB.tv to encourage social distancing. It costs the league next to nothing and can be a great way to maintain fan interest in a time when their attention can be diverted into any number of other directions. Additionally, it can be a great way to rope in new fans.

As much as I hate to admit this, since I am from the Philadelphia area, there was a time in the late 1990’s when I had a soft spot for the Braves. Chipper Jones and Andruw Jones were my favorite players to watch for a while, not just because they were incredibly skilled and entertaining (and the Phillies were terrible), but because Braves games were always on cable TV (TBS) — free for me to watch as a fan, as long as my parents paid their cable bill. I watched as many Braves games as Phillies games back then.

MLB should have been relaxing restrictions to games years ago, but it doubly should now. According to a MarketWatch article posted several years ago, baseball has the oldest audience among the four major sports and saw the average age of its viewers rise from 52 in 2000 and ’06 to 57 in ’16. The only sports with older viewers on average are golf, horse racing, tennis, and NASCAR.

Kids are home from school for at least a couple weeks and it might be longer. If they had free access to MLB.tv, mom and dad could put their kids in front of the TV or computer monitor with Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS on and get another generation potentially invested in baseball. It’s also the responsible thing to do right now, encouraging fans to stay home and practice social distancing.