Today in Baseball History: McGwire, Sosa, and Palmeiro testify before Congress

By Craig CalcaterraMar 17, 2020, 8:26 AM EDT
Anyone who read “Ball Four” knows that performance enhancing drugs, particularly amphetamines, were being used by star players for almost as long as the game had existed. There is anecdotal evidence that players were experimenting was steroids in the 1970s and, possibly, earlier. Baseball officially knew by 1994 that two of its biggest stars — Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco — had been caught up in a federal investigation related to steroids called “Operation Equine.” In 1998, a reporter wrote about seeing a vial of Androstenedione in Mark McGwire’s locker. All of this, however, was either buried or completely ignored. In the case of the stuff in McGwire’s locker, the reporter caught all kinds of hell. McGwire skated.

It was not until the summer of 2002 that baseball began to at least attempt to take PEDs seriously, that was only because, within days of each other, Ken Caminiti admitted in an interview that he was loaded up on PEDs when he played and Jose Canseco announced that he was going to write a tell-all book about steroids in baseball. I know, shocking: baseball reacting to bad press as opposed to being proactive about something.

Two months after Caminiti and Canseco went public Major League Baseball and the union agreed to some rudimentary drug testing. It was pretty toothless and not much would come of it for a couple of years. In the background, however, federal investigators began to look into the BALCO laboratory which supplied PEDs to athletes. In the fall of 2004, bombshell reports linking Barry Bonds and his trainer to BALCO came out and federal prosecutors began prepping a big case. In February of 2005 Canseco’s book — “Juiced,” which did as promised and told all about PEDs — was published.

A cultural tipping point had been reached. And, as so often happens when a cultural tipping point is reached, Congress waded in.

On March 17, 2005 the House Committee on Government Reform put ten baseball players and executives under oath in an 11-hour hearing in an effort to pressure baseball to toughen its policy against steroids. Most notable among the witnesses: Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Rafael Palmeiro. By the end of the day McGwire and Sosa’s reign as baseball heroes would be over. Palmeiro had likewise signed the death warrant for his legacy, though it would not become apparent for several months.

McGwire knew he was screwed before the hearing even began, saying in his opening statement that, “my lawyers have advised me that I cannot answer these questions without jeopardizing my friends, my family, or myself.” He was choking up and appeared close to tears. The most dramatic moment was yet to come, however, when he refused a request by Congressman Elijah Cummings to give a clear answer about whether he had used steroids:

Cummings: “Are you taking the Fifth?”

McGwire: “I’m not here to discuss the past. I’m here to be positive about this subject.”

While, a couple of years later, McGwire would come clean in an interview with Bob Costas, admitting his PED use and expressing regret for it that evasive and, frankly, transparent testimony has dogged McGwire for the past 15 years and will continue to do for the rest of his life.

Sosa’s testimony that day was a different matter. He said the following things, in Spanish, speaking through an interpreter:

  • “To be clear, I have never taken illegal performance-enhancing drugs.”
  • “I have not broken the laws of the United States or the laws of the Dominican Republic.” and
  • “I have been tested as recently as 2004, and I am clean.”

A lot of people got on Sosa’s case for not speaking English, which he had often done in interviews in the past, but that always seemed silly to me. He was under oath, in a high-profile matter, and there were several dozen lawyers in the room who knew that the most they could do anyone there, legally, was to charge them for perjury if they lied. If you were in that situation you would be wise to choose your words very carefully and speaking under oath in your non-native language is a good way to unintentionally misspeak.

And to be clear, Sosa had to speak very carefully, because if you look closely at the things he said, he was walking an extraordinarily fine line to keep from either (a) lying; or (b) admitting to PED use.

Look closely: all of those statements allow for the possibility that Sosa used substances that were legal in the Dominican Republic that would have been illegal to use in the United States, such as steroids or other PEDs. As I have in the past, I tip my cap to Sosa’s lawyer for getting his client through all of that without hanging himself, legally or otherwise. In the end it didn’t save Sosa’s legacy — he has continued to be associated with PEDs and is something of a pariah in baseball — but it kept the heat off of him in more immediate and important ways.

The guy who, long-term, wore the most egg on his face would be Palmeiro. Oh, man, Raffy.

Palmeiro was called to testify, many felt, as the good guy. As a slugger who was closing in on the rare 500-home run and 3,000-hit plateau but who did so with what at least seemed like a relatively normal build under the era’s baggy uniforms (in reality, the guy was way bigger and buff than stars from past eras). He certainly didn’t get a ton of attention before or immediately after his testimony. Palmerio was barely mentioned in basically all of the coverage immediately following the hearing. When he was mentioned he was almost lauded for his straightforward comments rather than being evasive like McGwire or a bit too cute like Sosa.

Here’s what he said: “I have never used steroids. Period.” But it was what he did as he said it that was more notable:

Six weeks after that finger wag Palmeiro received a call from the Players Association telling him that he had tested positive for the steroid stanozolol. Due to appeals, his positive test would not be known for a few months. Just after the All-Star break he collected his 3,000th hit. On August 1 Bud Selig announced his 10-day suspension for a positive PED test and that finger wag would be played over and over again on every channel up and down the dial. Palmeiro would slink back to the game after his suspension and play in seven more games before the Orioles told him to just go home. His career was over. His reputation was ruined more thoroughly than everyone else’s involved because, in addition to the cheating, he had shown hubris.

There were others on hand that day. Curt Schilling, for one. He had been extremely vocal about his opposition to PED use in the weeks and months prior to his testimony, but curiously downplayed it all before Congress, suggesting that PED use in baseball was not as widespread as he had claimed it was when he was not under oath. His talk outside of Congress would prove to be far more accurate than what he said in Washington that day and, generally, his stance has been vindicated by history. Most people believe that he backpedaled before Congress, however, due to the pressure of sitting right next to his peers in the game.

Jose Canseco was there too. He said he couldn’t answer some questions unless he was given immunity from prosecution. He was on probation in Florida on an unrelated offense and if he admitted to taking steroids — which is a crime — in front of Congress, someone might move to revoke it. Why, in light of that, he felt cool to write a whole book about it is beyond me, but his lawyers ended up navigating him through all of that well enough. Of all of the problems Canseco has had in his time in the public eye, his relationship to baseball’s massive, decades-long drug scandal has, actually, been the least of them.

Jason Giambi was called, but didn’t appear, as he was working with BALCO prosecutors at the time. Frank Thomas testified via video from spring training in Arizona. Bud Selig and MLBPA executive director Donald Fehr testified. Selig did his usual Sgt. Schultz, “I see nothing!” thing and got away with it just as he continues to do to this day. Fehr gave the standard union line about it all — we’re all for testing but [insert caveats about protecting worker’s rights] — that, while horribly unpopular with almost everyone, is what a guy in that job sort of has to do. Rob Manfred, then the league’s labor negotiator, was there too. His big moment was pointing out mistakes in the drug testing documents that he himself had drafted. Pretty on-brand for Manfred.

In the end, McGwire, Sosa, and Palmeiro — all players who, based on their numbers and their fame would’ve been first-ballot Hall of Fame inductees at any other time in history — would have the doors of Cooperstown shut in their face. McGwire would eventually make his way back to baseball, serving as a coach for the Cardinals, Dodgers and Padres between 2010 and 2018. Palmeiro toyed with comebacks and played some independent ball, but has mostly fallen out of the public eye. You can read a lot about his post-testimony years here. Sosa’s post playing career has been, well, strange. Almost as strange as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts demanding that Sosa apologize to him before he invites Sosa back to the fold despite the fact that he did not, in fact, own the Cubs at the time Sosa played for them.

And the game moved on.

Also today in baseball history:

 

1871: The National Association of Professional Baseball Players is founded. Five years later it would morph, basically, into the National League.

1936: Joe DiMaggio makes his unofficial Yankees debut, collecting four hits, including a triple, in an 8-7 exhibition loss to the Cardinals.

1946: The Dodgers play an exhibition game against their farm team, the Montreal Royals. Jackie Robinson is in the lineup for Montreal, marking the first appearance of an integrated team in affiliated baseball in the 20th century.

 

1977: A federal Judge rules in favor of Bowie Kuhn, saying that the commissioner acted within his authority when he voided the Oakland A’s selling of Joe Rudi and Rollie Fingers to the Boston Red Sox for $1 million each and Vida Blue to the New York Yankees for $1.5 million the previous summer. The sales — called “The Tuesday Night Massacre” by some — was Finely’s gambit to cash in on players who, in light of the recent advent of free agency, were poised to leave the club at the end of the season.

1978: For the St. Patrick’s Day exhibition game, the Cincinnati Reds wear green uniforms for the first time. This would, eventually, begin an annual tradition in which most teams do the same.

But not this year.

Eric Sim sends minor leaguers gift cards to help where MLB hasn’t

Eric Sim
J. Meric/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 16, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
The plight of minor league players has increasingly been in the news in recent years, though for all the wrong reasons. After spending years and millions of dollars lobbying Congress, Major League Baseball successfully got language in the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 amended so that minor leaguers were no longer owed a minimum wage and overtime pay. Last year, we learned that MLB was proposing shrinking the minor leagues by more than 25 percent, eliminating 42 teams. Thankfully, that received pushback and may not ultimately be carried out.

All of that is in addition to minor leaguers already being paid peanuts during the season. Most minor leaguers don’t even make five figures, requiring them to take up part-time jobs during the season as well as in the offseason, when they are expected to continue training. They are not paid for spring training or extended spring training. Now that baseball – both major league and minor league – has pushed back the start of the regular season, minor leaguers face even more uncertainty as they may not be paid as the world deals with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In January, before the U.S. was confronted head-on with COVID-19, former minor league catcher Eric Sim (pictured, in 2010 when he played college baseball with the University of South Florida) suggested ways fans can help out minor leaguers. He tweeted, “If anyone wants to help minor leaguers, it’s not that hard. Reach out to them on social media, buy them some beers, or a meal, or give em Chipotle gift cards so that they can afford guac for once. Minor leaguers don’t expect 1000s of dollars, they appreciate the little things.” And thus, a movement was born. In the ensuing two months, Sim and others provided gift cards to a handful of minor leaguers. A few examples:

 

 

I reached out to Sim to ask him about his gift card idea as well as minor league life in general. Since retiring in 2016, after spending six years in the Giants’ minor league system, Sim has been working as a bar manager. He has become a sensation on social media both for his sense of humor and for his advocacy for minor league players. He has become even more involved since COVID-19 arrived in the U.S., starting a GoFundMe to help minor league players affected by baseball shutting down due to the pandemic.

Why Chipotle? “I love it and I know every minor leaguer loves it, too,” Sim told me. He estimates he has helped “around 35” minor leaguers and dispersed $900 worth of gift cards thus far. Sim said, “Lots of different people have donated anywhere from students to business owners, coaches, etc. It’s funny because most of these people I’ve never met before, but they reached out to help minor leaguers, and they lived up to their words to help which I thought was really cool.”

Casual baseball fans may be surprised at how helpful a simple $25 gift card can be. Sim explains, “You don’t get paid during offseason, you don’t get paid during Spring Training, if you don’t break with a full season team and get stuck in extended you also don’t get paid.”  He adds, “Even when you do get paid, sometimes you have to pay rent out of your pocket, buy food, etc. And it’s not like the paycheck is much either. We are talking $400-500 paychecks. My first full season in 2011, my salary was $2500. For the entire year.”

Phillies minor league pitcher Albertus Barber was one of the players who received a gift card from Sim. The right-hander, who reached Single-A Lakewood last season, said that Sim reached out and asked for his address. “Then one day a chipotle gift card showed up in the mail,” Barber said. “This was easily one of the coolest things that I’ve had someone do for me. Him and so many other people have helped me so much.”

Barber is fortunate enough to pitch in the Phillies organization, which in 2016 pledged $1 million to ensure their minor leaguers have access to healthy food. Four years later, the Phillies are still one of the only teams that does this. Barber, who works as a janitor for Driveline Baseball in the offseason, said, “It’s pretty crazy hearing that some teams spend millions on players and don’t even feed their farm system 3 times a day.” The 24-year-old wisely concluded, “If you want healthy, good athletes you have to start with good food and good sleep.”

Another minor leaguer who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity said after receiving a gift card from Sim, “It allows me to breathe just a little bit more when it comes to food funds.” He relies on team-provided meals “as much as possible” and does a lot of “meal prep,” which simply means to cook meals ahead of time, usually in large quantities. The minor leaguer said the team provides him two meals per day, leaving him responsible for one meal himself.

Mitch Horacek, a left-handed pitcher in the Twins organization, tagged Sim in a tweet on behalf of a friend. Like Barber, Horacek detailed the impact a small gift card can have. He said, “I try to eat as healthy as possible, but it’s hard. At this point, we minor league vets are pros at stretching a dollar. I am a grocery store pro. But, at the end of the day, we still need to eat suboptimal food to get our calories. That means lots of PBJ’s.”

Horacek elaborated, “I have friends who have massive credit card debt from the off season just paying for food and normal life expenses.” For himself, he built a spreadsheet to help budget his expenses. “I can tell you exact figures for all of 2019, for example.” Countering a popular stereotype of minor leaguers, Horacek said, “Many people think we MiLB guys need help budgeting. No, we just need to be paid better.”

Things have become even more complicated now that most sports leagues across the nation have taken precautions against COVID-19. MLB and MiLB pushed back the start of the regular season and have shut down spring training camps. It left minor leaguers without pay, without regular meals, and without a place to train. Sim said, “Most minor leaguers did not sign for a huge signing bonus so even if it’s little, they do need some kind of income to keep going. Now it’s gone.” Sim explained, “Now these guys are at home, with no pay, with worse facilities to train, can’t get a side job because no one knows if this is going to be a month or 5 months, while still training and eating like a professional athlete because your organization expects you to come back in game ready condition.”

The anonymous player quoted above also spoke about the COVID-19 response. He said, “We are losing at least a half year of time in our career. These are months lost where we can’t get to the big leagues. A baseball career is short.” The player wondered about where he would train with team facilities closing, as well as public gyms. He artfully described athletes’ bodies as sand castles: “If you don’t maintain it every single day, it fades away. A pitcher’s arm is no different.”

Sim spoke to a minor leaguer in the Yankees’ system, currently in quarantine for 14 days after another player tested positive for COVID-19. The player sent Sim a picture of a tiny bowl of chicken and rice with a scant amount of shredded carrot and six green beans, provided to the players by the team every day. Sim wrote, “That’s enough food for a 10 year old. Not enough food for 20+yrs old professional baseball players.”

Sim also highlighted the confusion around shutting down camps and sending some players home. One player wrote to Sim, “We had two guys speak up. One was more outspoken. He said, ‘Are you serious? You’re sending me back home with no pay and only travel money? To not be able to get a job because we don’t know when we’re going to be back here??’ The organization responded, ‘We don’t know, the commissioner’s office hasn’t told us anything.’”

Another player wrote to Sim, “School district I worked for in offseason just closed down. No source of income for the foreseeable future, not the best situation. [redacted] my post TJ throwing program, get sent home to rehab without the help of a training staff, absolute [crap] show man.”

A third player said, “Have spent a total of 400 bucks on bags to FL, ubers, and bags back to CA. All for one bullpen thrown.” And, finally, a fourth player wrote, “Not only do I get sent home with no job, I also asked who was going to pay a PT to do my rehab at home and they simply said, ‘I guess you are.’”

It is clear that Major League Baseball and its individual teams should have been doing more to provide a higher quality of life for the thousands of minor league players in organizations every year. That has only become more apparent as we deal with a pandemic. While some teams have gone above and beyond, willingly raising pay and providing better food options, players should not be reliant on luck of the draw, playing in certain forward-thinking organizations. Nor should they be reliant on the generosity of others, such as Sim and the myriad people he has encouraged to send gift cards, to eat well. The league itself needs to raise the standard of living for the athletes it expects to become tomorrow’s superstars.