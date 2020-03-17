MLB teams to commit $1 million each to ballpark employees who would go unpaid

Each of the 30 MLB teams will commit $1 million to ballpark employees who would otherwise not have been paid due to the coronavirus crisis and the postponement of the 2020 season. Jeff Passan of ESPN was the first to report the news. Moments ago Commissioner Manfred released the following statement:

“Over the past 48 hours, I have been approached by representatives of all 30 clubs to help assist the thousands of ballpark employees affected by the delay in the start of the Major League Baseball season. Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each Club has committed $1 million. The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities. The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees. I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love.”

Obviously, then additional details will follow. Whatever the details happen to be, it’s a move that many had been wondering about.

It’s also a move that is greatly needed, as ballpark employees are almost all hourly workers who will realize none of their expected income for at least the next couple of months while the nation and the game contend with the massive disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.

