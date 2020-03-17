Getty Images

Justin Verlander has groin surgery

By Craig CalcaterraMar 17, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT
The Houston Astros announced this afternoon that ace Justin Verlander underwent surgery on his groin. His recovery timeline: six weeks. Which, hey, if you have to miss six weeks, now is the time to do it, right?

Verlander had a couple of different health problems this spring, dealing with that groin early on and then dealing with a hurt lat muscle, each causing him to push back or miss starts. It’s not hard to imagine that the lat injury was compensating for the sore groin. Either way, he’s on the shelf now, as is everyone else, with a lot more time to recover from this without missing games than he otherwise would’ve had.

Indeed, he may not have undergone surgery at all if not for the indefinite suspension of the season. The team’s statement said he had been dealing with the groin via rehab, but that he suffered a setback. If the season was nine days away from getting underway as planned, one wonders if they might not have gone back for some more rehab before pulling the trigger.

Willie Calhoun says he will be ready when season begins

Willie Calhoun
Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 17, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Last week, Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the face by a Julio Urías pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game against the Dodgers. Calhoun was carted off and taken to a hospital, where a CT scan indicated a fractured jaw. He later had a plate inserted to stabilize his jaw.

In the time since, the start of the regular season has been pushed back to at least mid-May due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions. That gives Calhoun some time to recover. In fact, the 25-year-old says he will be ready whenever the season starts, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It was believed at the time that Nick Solak, Scott Heineman, and/or Adolis García could have seen increased playing time while Calhoun was on the mend, but that appears to no longer be the case.

Last season, in his first run of consistent playing time in the majors, Calhoun hit .269/.323/.524 with 21 home runs and 48 RBI over 337 plate appearances. The former top prospect, who ranked as high as No. 36 in baseball according to Baseball America prior to the 2018 season, has to be exciting the Rangers and their fans despite the freak injury.