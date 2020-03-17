Getty Images

A’s president asks COVID-19 patient to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day

By Craig CalcaterraMar 17, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT
We have no idea when Opening Day will be, but when it does finally arrive, we have a pretty good idea of who will be throwing out the first pitch for the Oakland Athletics’ home opener.

That’d be Justin. No, I have no idea what his last name is, as his name on Twitter is just “Justin” with the handle “@jwdaddy80. Justin is currently in the hospital, recovering from coronavirus. He got on the Athletics’ radar last night when he tweeted from his hospital bed:

That was brought to the attention of A’s president Dave Kaval, who responded thusly:

So Justin has that going for him, which is nice.

Willie Calhoun says he will be ready when season begins

Willie Calhoun
Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 17, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Last week, Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the face by a Julio Urías pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game against the Dodgers. Calhoun was carted off and taken to a hospital, where a CT scan indicated a fractured jaw. He later had a plate inserted to stabilize his jaw.

In the time since, the start of the regular season has been pushed back to at least mid-May due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions. That gives Calhoun some time to recover. In fact, the 25-year-old says he will be ready whenever the season starts, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

It was believed at the time that Nick Solak, Scott Heineman, and/or Adolis García could have seen increased playing time while Calhoun was on the mend, but that appears to no longer be the case.

Last season, in his first run of consistent playing time in the majors, Calhoun hit .269/.323/.524 with 21 home runs and 48 RBI over 337 plate appearances. The former top prospect, who ranked as high as No. 36 in baseball according to Baseball America prior to the 2018 season, has to be exciting the Rangers and their fans despite the freak injury.