A’s president asks COVID-19 patient to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day

We have no idea when Opening Day will be, but when it does finally arrive, we have a pretty good idea of who will be throwing out the first pitch for the Oakland Athletics’ home opener.

That’d be Justin. No, I have no idea what his last name is, as his name on Twitter is just “Justin” with the handle “@jwdaddy80. Justin is currently in the hospital, recovering from coronavirus. He got on the Athletics’ radar last night when he tweeted from his hospital bed:

I have it. Don’t sleep on this thing people. I’m a very healthy type I diabetic. My body is fighting it very well but it’s kicking my ass. Don’t be a moron. Stay home! pic.twitter.com/X0Lb2FYE6z — Justin (@jwdaddy80) March 17, 2020

That was brought to the attention of A’s president Dave Kaval, who responded thusly:

Get well soon! The whole @Athletics nation is sending you positive thoughts. How is your arm? Would be honored to have you throw out the first pitch opening day! https://t.co/rpmC3v9mgz — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) March 17, 2020

So Justin has that going for him, which is nice.

