Joel Sherman of the New York Post and Jon Heyman of MLB Network are both reporting that a second Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Yankees were already quarantining their minor leaguers for two weeks after the first positive test was reported over the weekend. For now, nothing really changes: the team is following the recommendations of health officials, the players are quarantined and additional tests will be conducted as they can be.

This is quickly becoming a new normal, of course. And eventually we will hear of a recognizably-named ballplayer or baseball figure who has tested positive eventually. All that matters now are smart practices and patience.

Follow @craigcalcaterra