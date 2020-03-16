Getty Images

Today in Baseball History: Shea Stadium gets greenlighted

By Craig Calcaterra, Mar 16, 2020
On March 16, 1961 — 59 years ago today — the state of New York approved a bond issue for the construction of a 55,000-seat stadium on the site of the 1939-40 World’s Fair in Queens, in an area called Flushing Meadows. It was the same site that the city offered Walter O’Malley and the Brooklyn Dodgers to build a new stadium in an effort to keep them from moving the west coast a few years before. That didn’t take, but there was a new team getting ready to start play in New York the following year — the Mets — and the park that would be built would be named after the man who had a great deal to do with that team’s existence: William Shea.

William Shea was a lawyer. He wasn’t really the kind of lawyer who went into court or did the paperwork for the big deals. He was a relationships guy. A go-between for the city’s and the state’s powerful elites. If you wanted to make something happen in New York in the 1950s, it was a good idea to have Shea on your side.

Robert Wagner, the mayor of New York, wanted to get something done: to get a National League team back in New York after the Dodgers and Giants moved to California. To that end he asked Bill Shea to form a committee to make that happen. Shea approached the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Pittsburgh Pirates about moving to New York but they weren’t interested. So, in the summer of 1959 Shea announced that he would start a third major league called the Continental League. He helped the theoretical league gain a good deal of credibility by luring the legendary Branch Rickey out of retirement to be the league’s public face. In addition to New York, Shea and Rickey announced seven cities for Continental League teams: Atlanta, Buffalo, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Toronto. Play was to begin in 1961.

Publicly the American and National League owners and brass were dismissive of Shea and Rickey’s efforts. They scoffed at the idea that anyone could compete with the two established major leagues and noted that, just because you called yourself a “major league” didn’t make you one. Behind the scenes, however, the Lords of Baseball were worried. Those seven cities were all growing, vibrant areas at the time and a growing, vibrant postwar America and American economy could, absolutely, support more baseball teams. There was a thirst for big league baseball in more places than the big leagues operated and if the NL and AL didn’t sate it, someone would.

So the Lords of Baseball offered a deal: if the Continental League were to disband, Shea would get the team for New York that he wanted and three other expansion teams would be created. He and Rickey agreed. In 1961 the Los Angeles Angels and new Washington Senators team would begin play, with the old Senators franchise moving to Minnesota to become the Twins. The following year the New York Mets and Houston Colt .45s would join the National League. Of the eight Continental League locations, Buffalo is the only one which never got an expansion team.

Ground was broken on the new ballpark in Queens on October 28, 1961. During the course of its construction, a successful push took place to name the park after Shea, in gratitude for his efforts and bringing National League baseball back to the city. The Mets were supposed to begin play in Shea Stadium in their second season, 1963, but bad weather and multiple construction worker strikes delayed completion of the stadium. On April 16, 1964 Shea christened the Mets’ new home with two symbolic bottles of water: one from the Gowanus Canal, near Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, and one from the Harlem River, near the Polo Grounds, where the New York Giants had played and where the Mets played during their first two season. The first game in Shea Stadium took place on April 17, 1964. They lost to the Pirates 4-3, thanks to Willie Stargell doubling, homering and driving in two and Bob Friend pitching a complete game. The Mets would “only” lose 109 games in 1964. It’d be their best showing in their first four seasons of existence.

For its first several years of existence Shea would be more notable for a concert than any baseball that was played there. It was the Beatles, of course, who played to 55,000 screaming fans on August 15, 1965. It’d be the first rock concert played in a stadium, serving as proof of concept for what is now commonplace among music’s biggest acts. The New York Jets would call Shea home from 1964 through 1983, but they were always second fiddle to the Mets in the ballpark due to the rather draconian terms of their lease. A lease which prohibited them from playing any games there until the Mets season was done. That was well and good when the Mets were assured of going home at the end of September, but their successful 1969 World Series run caused the Jets to play the first five games of their 14-game season on the road.

The Mets won both of the franchise’s two World Series appearances while calling Shea home, winning the clinching Game 5 in 1969 and the winning Game 7 at home in 1986. By the mid 1990s, however, the era of multipurpose stadiums like Shea was coming to an end and a ballpark building boom had overtaken Major League Baseball. In 2001 New York mayor Rudy Giuliani agreed to give the Mets and the Yankees hundreds of millions of dollars to build new ballparks. That particular deal would be nixed by his successor, Michael Bloomberg, but after several fits and starts, financing and a plan for a new Mets park, right next door to Shea, was eventually approved. Construction began in 2006.

The last concert played at Shea was Billy Joel in the summer of 2008. The last ball game played at Shea Stadium was a loss to the Florida Marlins on September 28, 2008, this time losing 4-3. Following the game, a tribute took place in which players from the Mets’ past touched home plate one final time. The ceremony ended with Tom Seaver throwing a final pitch to Mike Piazza. After that the Beatles’ “In My Life” played on the stadium speakers. As the song played, Seaver and Piazza walked out of the center field gate and closed it behind them, after which  blue and orange fireworks went off.

There were 45 years of Mets memories at Shea. And it all began, really, on this day in 1961 when the deal to build it got the green light.

Also today in baseball history:

1900: At a meeting in Chicago, the American League — then still a minor league seeking to achieve major league status —  president Ban Johnson announces that an AL team will begin play in Chicago, joining the other league franchises in Kansas City, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland, and Buffalo. This was a big move as it was the AL’s first foray into a market in which the established National League played. Johnson was able to make it happen without litigation pursuant to an agreement with NL officials in which he agreed that the team would play on the south side of the city rather than on the north side where the Cubs played. The White Stockings were also prohibited from using the word “Chicago” in their official name.

1953: Fifty-three years later, the AL was not so accommodating to one of its own owners, as the other seven owners rejected Bill Veeck’s request to move the St. Louis Browns to Baltimore. The move was aimed at forcing the maverick Veeck out of the league by forcing him to sell his financially unstable franchise. As soon as he did it the AL happily approved the new owners’ application to move the Browns to Baltimore, where they became the Orioles, the following year. It would not be the last the AL heard from Veeck, of course.

1985:  1968 and 1969 Cy Young Award winner Denny McLain is convicted of racketeering, extortion, and cocaine possession in Tampa, Florida. He’d go on to serve 29 months of a 23-year sentence before an appeals court overturned the decision. It would not be the last the criminal justice system heard of McLain.

1994: Eric Show, who won 100 games pitching for the Padres and most famously gave up the single that allowed Pete Rose to break Ty Cobb’s all-time hits record, died of a drug overdose at age 37. Show’s life was a weird one and a sad one. Worth a read today.

MLB: Throw out the schedule and turn 2020 into one big tournament

Craig Calcaterra
By Craig Calcaterra, Mar 16, 2020
The shape of the 2020 Major League Baseball season doesn’t even make the top-100 list of things that matter at the moment, but it’s my bailiwick, so I’m thinking about it a lot right now. Thinking, mostly, about how it might look when it does, eventually, resume.

At the moment it’s almost impossible to imagine a season that resumes before Memorial Day and, more realistically, I think it’ll be much longer. Let’s say for a moment that teams don’t ramp up training again until June and the season can’t get started until July. What then?

One thing that makes no sense is to simply start the currently-existing schedule from where it would be on go-date. Mostly because it’d be unfair. I mean, the full schedule is already unfair given its unbalanced nature, with teams in different divisions competing for the Wild Cards and for playoff seeding while playing schedules of radically different strength compared to their competitors. If, say, the Athletics have half of their games against Houston lopped off but the Rays still have to play the Yankees a dozen times or more, you’re just exacerbating an already suboptimal situation.

One way to deal with that is to generate a new schedule, unbalanced or balanced, that begins at the new start date. Scheduling is super hard, though. The number of variables that go into it are massive. Logistics, travel patterns, avoiding various large events in certain cities such as concerts and political conventions whatnot are a lot to plan around, and that’s with months and months of advance work. When we figure out 2020’s go-date, we’re not going to have a ton of time to generate a coherent schedule and plan for it in all the ways it normally has to be planned for.

I don’t think we should even try. I think we should scrap the schedule entirely and do a Major League Baseball-wide Tournament. Brackets, baby.

There are any number of ways we could do this — round robin, single-elimination, double-elimination, you name it — and I’ll leave the choice of an optimal format up to bracketologists. But just for the sake of argument, let’s say that did a 30-team, single-elimination tournament. You could fo it as a blind draw, but again, for argument’s sake, let’s seed it, using last year’s overall records as the primary seeding criteria. Since we’d have to have two byes in the first round let’s give then to the Nationals and the Astros as last year’s World Series participants and do it like so:

My idea: you do nine-game series. Yeah, that’s a lot, but it’s less arbitrary than a short series. Besides, the World Series used to be nine games long back in the early 20th century, so it’s been done. The format for that back then was 2-3-2-2, giving the lower seed four games at home and the higher seed five.

Let’s say the 2020 season kicked off on the Fourth of July. If you did the nine-game series with traditional travel days it’d take 12 days to play a series. You could add a couple of travel days between locations and stagger the rounds a bit in order to make it all stretch out a bit more and to give players more rest. You could also give teams a few days off to rest between rounds and to allow MLB and the TV networks to hype up the next matchups. Add a mini-All-Star game in the middle of it all and you could probably make the whole season stretch into early October, which is when the old World Series used to end anyway.

I’m not married to this, of course. You could get rid of the byes or change the seeding in any number of ways. Or, like I said above, you could make it a double-elimination tournament or a round robin or something in order to prevent the fans of Team A from getting tired of watching Team B for nearly two weeks. I don’t really care. I’m just trying to think outside the box and give us something to make what’s left of this ravaged season kind of exciting.

And, in some ways, I’m trying to think of how we might do something a bit deeper and more symbolic with baseball than merely play out the season. Something that, if I may be a bit dramatic for a moment, might serve as a good example for the rest of our disrupted society.

Yesterday I spent some time thinking about what might change in our post-pandemic existence. I wrote a little bit about it here. The short version is that, like most major events in human existence, the changes will likely be unexpected. Things that may even go undetected at first but which, later, we look back on and say “oh yeah, we used to do that.” For example, in 1995 the O.J. Simpson trial was on TV every afternoon, causing everyone who used to watch soap operas to stop watching them for a while. They came back, but they were less popular due to scripted drama being unable to compete with real life drama. From then on judge shows, talk shows, and true crime things rose in prominence, basically killing the soap opera as the dominant daytime TV format. Our habits changed for a few months and, subsequently, so did our preferences and expectations.

Whatever happens with the baseball season this year, it’s going to be different. It could be radically different if people go with ideas like mine. At the very least there will be a lot of changes, unlike we’ve ever seen in the history of the game. The length of the season. The nature of the season. Possibly even the nature of the playoffs. The one thing people won’t be able to do is to insist upon strict adherence to tradition, as traditional baseball will be impossible in 2020.

That might be startling to some, but it’s also an amazing opportunity.

When Rob Manfred comes out with some harebrained idea or rule change because, well, he simply wants to, he encounters a lot of pushback. It’s understandable. Why do this? Why do that? It’s unnecessary. But in 2020 a lot of changes are going to be necessary and we’ll get a chance to see how they impact the game we love. Some of them we may hate. Others, however, we may realize are actually pretty cool or even better than the way we did things before. Either way, we’ll be able to assess them without our well-earned disdain for Rob Manfred’s seemingly pointless meddling to color or view of it. We’ll have no choice but to look upon whatever happens with open eyes and an open mind.

The same goes for society at large, I suspect. A lot of disruption is already going down and, over the coming weeks and months, a lot more disruption is going to occur. It really sucks and, with a great deal of it, we’ll immediately snap back to our old ways of doing things once this has passed. Obviously I am not, for a moment, suggesting that another word for “pandemic” is “opportunity” or diminishing the physical, emotional and economic suffering so many people are and will continue to go through here. That’d be crazy.

But when it comes to the less-significant things, we may encounter at least some improvements. Or at least changes we don’t hate in the aggregate and which some of us truly take to. Maybe we realize more people can work from home than previously thought. Maybe film studios start to release more things direct-to-streaming. Maybe more people learn to cook or realize that, actually, nightclubs are kinda terrible. Maybe, more significantly, this is the tipping point for more people being open to radical policy changes related to healthcare or changes to our labor or economic system. I have no idea. I’m just spitballing.

But I do know that tradition and inertia are powerful forces. We usually don’t overcome them unless there is no option. In a lot of ways, we have no option but to set aside tradition now. In baseball and, in many respects, life as a whole. It’s not ideal, obviously. No one would ever wish for that which we are currently going through for any reason. Indeed, if I could snap my fingers and put us back to where we were a few months ago, I would.

That’s not going to happen, however. Things are going to change. We should do our best to appreciate those changes for what they. To make the best of a bad situation and ask ourselves if, in light of this bad situation, there isn’t anything we might learn. Or if, perhaps, if there isn’t a better way to do things. Both the small things and the big things.