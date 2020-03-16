CDC recommends no mass gatherings — and thus no baseball — for at least eight weeks

Yesterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 or more people throughout the United States. That includes sporting events.

Eight weeks from now is May 11. Given that there would likely have to be an abbreviated spring training period — probably a couple of weeks to get pitchers back into throwing shape — it’s hard to imagine that the baseball season could begin before Memorial Day. And, indeed, that’s what the current buzz is around the game. And to be sure, that’d be the most optimistic time frame, at least if CDC guidelines are followed.

A week ago this seemed insane. With the level of disruption and change we’ve seen in the past several days, however, it somehow seems like one of the least important things going.

