Yankee Stadium
Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus

By Nick StelliniMar 15, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
[UPDATE 2:43]: Sources tell Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler that all Yankees minor leaguers will be quarantined for two weeks as a precaution. Given how easily the virus can share from close contact and mutual touching of surfaces, this is obviously a prudent decision. Brian Cashman told reporters that the infected player is the only member of the organization who has been tested thus far.

[12:30]: A minor leaguer in the Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Jeff Passan. The player was quarantined on Friday morning after coming down with a fever.

The player, who has not been named as per HIPAA, has the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in baseball. A Yankees PR person told reporters including Erik Boland that the infected player was never present at the major league side of the complex and never interacted with big league players. The team has identified and isolated those who were in close contact with him.

The Yankees spring complex was closed on Friday and Saturday, and was disinfected multiple times in the last week.

This is unfortunately just the first of what will likely be many cases around the league. Players spent all of spring training in close contact with each other, and it was only a matter of time before at least one of them contracted COVID-19. Many young people can carry the disease without displaying symptoms, so it is possible that any number of players have the virus in their systems already. This player may indeed be just the first confirmed case.

If you want to learn more about COVID-19, give the CDC’s site about the virus a read. Informing yourself is the most important step.

Félix Hernández may have been on his way to a comeback season

Félix Hernández
By Bill BaerMar 15, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Everyone has been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and precautions taken to combat it: stadium workers, grounds crew, fans, coaches, and of course, the players. Minor league players won’t get paid for a while longer. Coaches have no one to coach. Fans have nothing to watch. It’s a tough time for us all.

On the lighter side of things, it is interesting to think what might have been — and, technically, what still could be — for certain players. Félix Hernández is one of those players who stands out to me. A Mariners legend, the soon-to-be 34-year-old has had it rough over the last three years, battling injuries and ineffectiveness. Since the start of the 2017 season, Hernández went 15-27 with a 5.42 ERA and a 260/110 K/BB ratio over 314 innings. He was a shadow of who he used to be: the 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner with three other runner-up finishes.

Hernández, who inked a minor league deal with the Braves in January, was looking good in four Grapefruit League appearances before the league suspended operations. Over 13 2/3 innings, the right-hander held the opposition to three runs on 13 hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts. Yes, it’s only spring training and it’s a small sample size, but that’s all we have to go off of right now.

It would have been fun if Hernández was able to stay healthy and pitch effectively once again. He still can, but if what Jon Heyman has been hearing is accurate, we may not be seeing regular season games until late May or June. The comeback attempts for Hernández and others — Baltimore’s Chris Davis comes to mind — will be even tougher.