Nationals release Hunter Strickland

On Friday some were speculating that Major League Baseball would institute a transaction freeze as a part of its overall cessation of operations. That has not happened yet, as evidenced by the fact that the Washington Nationals released reliever Hunter Strickland yesterday. That was part of a bunch of moves the team made, mostly involving optioning minor leaguers and stuff.
I mention Strickland, though, because he’s kinda famous and writing a story about a mundane transaction involving a player a lot of people know makes me feel a tad normal for the five minutes it takes to write it. Almost as if baseball and sports and stuff are things that haven’t been thrust into suspended animation in response to an international pandemic.
Anyway, Strickland was a trade-deadline pickup for Washington last season. He appeared in 24 regular-season games but did not appear in the postseason for the World Series champs. He’s most known, of course, for plunking and brawling with ex-Nat Bryce Harper in 2018, back when Strickland played for the Giants. He did some time in Seattle before landing in Washington.
In 281 career games with the Giants, Mariners and Nationals, Strickland is 16-15 with a 3.16 ERA, 229 strikeouts, 87 walks and 21 saves.
Everyone has been negatively impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and precautions taken to combat it: stadium workers, grounds crew, fans, coaches, and of course, the players. Minor league players won’t get paid for a while longer. Coaches have no one to coach. Fans have nothing to watch. It’s a tough time for us all.
On the lighter side of things, it is interesting to think what might have been — and, technically, what still could be — for certain players. Félix Hernández is one of those players who stands out to me. A Mariners legend, the soon-to-be 34-year-old has had it rough over the last three years, battling injuries and ineffectiveness. Since the start of the 2017 season, Hernández went 15-27 with a 5.42 ERA and a 260/110 K/BB ratio over 314 innings. He was a shadow of who he used to be: the 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner with three other runner-up finishes.
Hernández, who inked a minor league deal with the Braves in January, was looking good in four Grapefruit League appearances before the league suspended operations. Over 13 2/3 innings, the right-hander held the opposition to three runs on 13 hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts. Yes, it’s only spring training and it’s a small sample size, but that’s all we have to go off of right now.
It would have been fun if Hernández was able to stay healthy and pitch effectively once again. He still can, but if what Jon Heyman has been hearing is accurate, we may not be seeing regular season games until late May or June. The comeback attempts for Hernández and others — Baltimore’s Chris Davis comes to mind — will be even tougher.