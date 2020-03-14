Trevor Bauer starts GoFundMe to benefit stadium workers

Trevor Bauer is organizing a sandlot game in Arizona with a bunch of pro players that will be streamed live on his social media channels. The game is promoting a GoFundMe effort started by Bauer to benefit part-time stadium workers who no longer have steady employment because of the delay to the start of the MLB season. You can donate here.
In conjunction with @Watch_Momentum, we’re excited to bring you our friendly rendition of #TheSandlot
We’ve started a GoFundMe to help support stadium workers displaced by our season postponement. Please join us and consider donating: https://t.co/DyEKdvwtpW
— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 14, 2020
This is a genuinely good thing that Bauer is doing here. As we just wrote, MLB owners have been remarkably quiet about supporting these displaced workers. Only the Tigers have publicly said that they will be starting a fund for their workers. It’s commendable that Bauer is doing this, but he shouldn’t have to. The owners are dropping the ball here.
The game itself should be interesting too, as all of the players will be microphones. Tommy Pham is among the players who have expressed interest in participating. Details about when the game is taking place have not been released yet. Bauer’s YouTube page can be found here.