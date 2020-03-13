T-Mobile Park
MLB could still have a 162-game season

By Nick Stellini
Mar 13, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Multiple reports indicate that MLB might still be interested in having a 162-game season, despite the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As we wrote earlier today, the current line of thinking is that Opening Day could come as late as May. In the absolute best-case scenario that play resumes on May 1st, that could mean the playoffs bleeding deep into November, or possibly even December.

While it’s understandable that the league would want to recoup as much revenue as possible following the delay, it’s also hard to imagine that the season running that late would be anything but unwieldily. Not only would MLB be competing with the heart of the NFL playoff push, but late-November weather is hardly suited for baseball. A number of players already bundle up as much as possible for World Series games played in late October. Late November or early December would be even tougher on the players, to say nothing of the fans in the stands.

That means that a neutral site World Series would have to be considered, so that the games could be played under a dome in an environmentally-controlled environment. The owners of the two teams in the Series would be loathe to give up the potential gate revenue, but it’s either that or playing in 20-degree weather under the threat of snow delays. MLB is surely praying that either two teams who play in roofed stadiums make the World Series, or that it involves the Dodgers or Padres. Imagine if the Twins had to host games in December!

Having the season end that late in the calendar would also have ramifications for 2021. Baseball players rely on the length of the offseason to rest up and heal. Knocking a month or month-and-a-half off of the offseason could lead to some health troubles in next year’s spring training. Baseball almost surely doesn’t want to delay the start of the season again, so one imagines that delaying the start of next year’s spring training would be off the table.

This is a decidedly weird time for sports and it’s only going to get weirder.

Players are being encouraged to leave spring training camps and go home

By Craig Calcaterra
Mar 13, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT
This morning various team officials around baseball said that the plan was to keep spring training facilities open and for players to continue to come in, work out and train, at least at some level. After a day of meetings between the league and union officials that has changed. Players are now going home. Or at least they are being encouraged to. That recommendation comes after a day of meetings between MLB and the MLBPA about how to proceed.

Leaving camp is not mandatory. Many minor league players and players from outside of the United States have been hoping to remain in camps, where they have access to housing, food and training facilities. Players with families in the United States have been saying they want to go home and be with their families. Major League Baseball has, meanwhile, recommended that scouts cancel non-essential travel.

Underlying all of this, obviously, is the uncertain amount of time until play actually resumes. People inside the game are now saying that it’ll be no sooner than May If players are dispersing, that would seem to be the earliest one can imagine everyone getting back together and back up to speed.

Indeed, it seems likely that, before the season can begin, a second spring training will have to take place. Such mini-camps were held in the past after the resolution of work stoppages, usually lasting a week or two.

As has been the case with everything else this week, it’s all subject to change. The constant comment coming from baseball people today has been, “there is no template for this,” or “there is no playbook for this.” That’s definitely for sure.