Diamondbacks minor leaguer tested for coronavirus

Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen told Nick Piecoro that the team had a minor league player tested for COVID-19. The coronavirus test came after the player tested negative for the flu. The results of the COVID-19 test have not come back yet.
If the test comes back positive, the player would be the first to be confirmed to contract the virus.
The news came as MLB officially confirmed that spring training activities have officially been suspended until further notice.
The situation is still evolving, but there are a number of ramifications if the player does in fact have COVID-19. The virus can easily spread through close contact, coughing or sneezing, and on surfaces touched by an infected person if a non-infected person touches the surface and then touches their mouth or eyes. Players are often close to one another at training facilities and it is possible that the player may have spread the virus to other athletes. That’s to say nothing of the non-baseball people that the player may have come into contact with.
We’ll be monitoring this situation as it develops.
If you want to learn more about COVID-19, give the CDC’s site about the virus a read. Informing yourself is the most important first step.
George A. King III reports that the Yankees unanimously voted to remain at their spring training facility in Tampa to keep working out. As we wrote earlier, the league and the MLBPA reached an agreement to allow players to go home if they desire to do so. Yet as Yankees union player rep Zack Britton tells King, the Bronx Bombers will stay in Florida.
The Yankees seem to be the first team to decide to hunker down at their spring training facility. GM Brian Cashman told reporters including Lindsey Adler that the facility has been cleaned twice this week. One imagines that could happen again unless the players, coaches and support staff are being kept under total quarantine when they’re not at work.
With the season not likely to get underway until May, it’s interesting that the Yankees decided to stay in camp for another month and a half. Spring training is already a long and arduous affair, and many players are separated from their families. That could be a source of stress during this tumultuous time.
The CDC advises people to avoid large gatherings and to engage in social distancing. Spring training doesn’t exactly meet those parameters, but again, the Yankees could be taking additional steps to keep their players and employees out of harm’s way. Something to keep an eye on for sure.
