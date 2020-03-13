Baseball insiders don’t think the game is back until at least May

Yesterday Major League Baseball said that the start of the 2020 season would be delayed “at least two weeks.”
Emphasis on the “at least.”
This morning Jeff Passan reported that an Opening Day of April 9 — two weeks after the originally scheduled March 26 Opening Day — is highly unlikely. Passan, on TV this morning, after being asked if April 9 was likely:
“From everybody that I speak to, players, executives, officials, people at the union, the answer is no. And if there is baseball on April 9, something went really, really well across the country . . . the expectation at this point among almost everybody, is that we’re not going to see baseball until May.”
Passan correctly noted, however, that things can turn on a dime. Indeed, at dinnertime on Wednesday everything was proceeding as normal. Before we went to bed an NBA player tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA canceled it season and all Hell was breaking loose. As Passan said, “the news cycle here and the decision-making matrix is moving so quickly that the idea that we know what’s going on two hours from now, let alone two weeks from now, just is not the case.”
Multiple reports indicate that MLB might still be interested in having a 162-game season, despite the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As we wrote earlier today, the current line of thinking is that Opening Day could come as late as May. In the absolute best-case scenario that play resumes on May 1st, that could mean the playoffs bleeding deep into November, or possibly even December.
While it’s understandable that the league would want to recoup as much revenue as possible following the delay, it’s also hard to imagine that the season running that late would be anything but unwieldily. Not only would MLB be competing with the heart of the NFL playoff push, but late-November weather is hardly suited for baseball. A number of players already bundle up as much as possible for World Series games played in late October. Late November or early December would be even tougher on the players, to say nothing of the fans in the stands.
That means that a neutral site World Series would have to be considered, so that the games could be played under a dome in an environmentally-controlled environment. The owners of the two teams in the Series would be loathe to give up the potential gate revenue, but it’s either that or playing in 20-degree weather under the threat of snow delays. MLB is surely praying that either two teams who play in roofed stadiums make the World Series, or that it involves the Dodgers or Padres. Imagine if the Twins had to host games in December!
Having the season end that late in the calendar would also have ramifications for 2021. Baseball players rely on the length of the offseason to rest up and heal. Knocking a month or month-and-a-half off of the offseason could lead to some health troubles in next year’s spring training. Baseball almost surely doesn’t want to delay the start of the season again, so one imagines that delaying the start of next year’s spring training would be off the table.
This is a decidedly weird time for sports and it’s only going to get weirder.
Follow @StelliniTweets