On Saturday, we learned that Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini would be underoing a “non-baseball medical procedure.” Out of respect for Mancini’s privacy, details were scant.

We now know what the issue was. The Orioles announced on Thursday that Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, discovered last week during a colonoscopy. A timetable for his recovery is not yet known and won’t be until next week.

Mancini said in a statement, “The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers, and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”

O’s GM Mike Elias said, “We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully and we can’t wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible.”

