Minor League Baseball announces delay to start of season

By Bill BaerMar 12, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Joining Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday that the start of the regular season — scheduled for April 9 — would be delayed. The announcement doesn’t say for how long. The full text:

In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players, and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.

Minor league players, who already weren’t being paid for spring training, may have to go a little while longer without pay, it seems. Given that everyone will be hunkering down for a while, it may be difficult for them to find paying work in the meantime, as they often take side jobs that require interacting with the public like bartending, rideshare driving, and instructing. If you can find a way to help support minor leaguers in the meantime, please do so.

Trey Mancini undergoes surgery to remove malignant tumor from colon

By Bill BaerMar 12, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
On Saturday, we learned that Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini would be underoing a “non-baseball medical procedure.” Out of respect for Mancini’s privacy, details were scant.

We now know what the issue was. The Orioles announced on Thursday that Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, discovered last week during a colonoscopy. A timetable for his recovery is not yet known and won’t be until next week.

Mancini said in a statement, “The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers, and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”

O’s GM Mike Elias said, “We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully and we can’t wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible.”