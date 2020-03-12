Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell’s father works for the Mets, is being tested for COVID-19

By Craig CalcaterraMar 12, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was revealed this morning that Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for the coronavirus. What has happened with Mitchell and the Jazz was, in many ways, a huge catalyst for multiple sports cancellations that went down today, including the cancellation of spring training and the postponement of the regular season.

It didn’t take long for Mitchell’s situation to more directly touch baseball, however: Donovan Mitchell Sr. — the Jazz star’s father — is the Mets’ director of player relations and community engagement. The Jazz played in New York eight days ago and Mitchell Sr. was in attendance. The official statement on all of this from the Mets, via the New York Post:

“We have been in regular communication with medical professionals and public health authorities over the past several weeks. When news surfaced of the situation involving the Utah Jazz, we immediately contacted Donovan Mitchell Sr. to advise him to not report at our facility this morning. Upon learning today that his son, Donovan Mitchell Jr., tested positive for the Coronavirus, we brought that fact to the attention of our medical team, who recommended, as a precautionary measure, that Donovan Sr. be tested, and we are making those arrangements. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and the medical staff will advise us if any additional testing becomes advisable.”

The world is smaller than you think. The professional sports world is smaller than that. Between NBA and NHL teams sharing arenas, to fathers, sons, brothers and family members all being a part of professional sports, to athletes just being friends with one another, the lines between sports blur.

Trey Mancini undergoes surgery to remove malignant tumor from colon

Trey Mancini
G Fiume/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 12, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Saturday, we learned that Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini would be underoing a “non-baseball medical procedure.” Out of respect for Mancini’s privacy, details were scant.

We now know what the issue was. The Orioles announced on Thursday that Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, discovered last week during a colonoscopy. A timetable for his recovery is not yet known and won’t be until next week.

Mancini said in a statement, “The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better. I have the best family, friends, fans, and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers, and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time. Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love.”

O’s GM Mike Elias said, “We are doing everything in our power to ensure Trey recovers fully and we can’t wait to see him back on the field as soon as possible.”