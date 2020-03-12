After spring training suspended and regular season delayed, players have questions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Earlier today, Major League Baseball announced that spring training would be suspended and the start of the regular season would be pushed back for at least two weeks. That is, quite clearly, the right thing to do even if it is a bit late.

As Cubs second baseman Jason Kipnis explained in a tweet, players still have many unanswered questions.

And there it is….. early questions from players: do we go home now? Stay and train? How/when do we start back up? Have another 2 wk spring then start where schedule picks up? Do we still get paid?… this is wild — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) March 12, 2020

I have a question as well: What about service time? Presumably it would be prorated but it would be nice to have clarity on the matter. How about minor leaguers: will they be paid?

Commissioner Rob Manfred should speak publicly to address these and other important questions as the nation battles a pandemic.

