Zack Britton suffers a bruised right wrist on a comebacker

Yankees reliever Zack Britton was hit on his right wrist by a line drive during a simulated game today. X-Rays came back negative. He has been diagnosed with a bruise.

Britton was pitching in his second inning when he got hurt on the drive off the bat of Erik Kratz. He walked off the mound holding his wrist, keeping his right arm still and appearing to be in pain. Luckily, Britton is a lefty, so this should not be too serious.

No word on how much, if any, time he’ll miss.

