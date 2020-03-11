Zack Britton suffers a bruised right wrist on a comebacker

Yankees reliever Zack Britton was hit on his right wrist by a line drive during a simulated game today. X-Rays came back negative. He has been diagnosed with a bruise.
Britton was pitching in his second inning when he got hurt on the drive off the bat of Erik Kratz. He walked off the mound holding his wrist, keeping his right arm still and appearing to be in pain. Luckily, Britton is a lefty, so this should not be too serious.
No word on how much, if any, time he’ll miss.
Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez has suffered a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury originally sustained in June last season. Domínguez was diagnosed with a small tear of the UCL in his right elbow.
Per Salisbury, Domínguez is believed to have suffered the setback during a Grapefruit League appearance on Sunday against the Blue Jays. The right-hander will undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury. Obviously, Domínguez’s chances of making the Opening Day roster have all but evaporated as he will likely open the regular season on the injured list. He may need to undergo Tommy John surgery.
As a rookie in 2018, Domínguez broke out, registering 16 saves with a 2.95 ERA and a 74/22 K/BB ratio over 58 innings. Prior to last season’s injury, Dominguez posted a 4.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks in 24 2/3 innings. The Phillies were counting on a recovered Domínguez at the back of the bullpen, helping bridge the gap to closer Héctor Neris. They will now lean on José Álvarez, Adam Morgan, and others to get the job done.