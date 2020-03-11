Getty Images

San Francisco bans gatherings of 1,000 or more people, sporting events included

By Craig CalcaterraMar 11, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
Earlier today Washington governor Jay Inslee issued an order restricting gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties, including King County, where the Seattle Mariners play. That will effectively cancel at least the Mariners first seven games of the season at home, and likely moving them to Arizona, the visiting team’s park or another neutral location. At least if Major League Baseball has a say in the manner.

It may not have a say, because more state and local governments are likely to pass similar bans in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. Such as San Francisco, which just did this:

If that ban lasts for any significant length of time it will impact the Giants, who play an exhibition game at Oracle Field against the Athletics on March 24 and then open their home schedule on April 3 against the Dodgers. They play their first six regular season games on the road in Los Angeles and Arizona.

Major League Baseball has said nothing about any of this in the past two days. In their silence, it would seem that government officials are going to make the decisions for them.

UPDATE: The Giants have canceled their March 24 exhibition game with the Oakland Athletics in San Francisco:

Seranthony Domínguez suffers setback in recovery from elbow injury

By Bill BaerMar 11, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez has suffered a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury originally sustained in June last season. Domínguez was diagnosed with a small tear of the UCL in his right elbow.

Per Salisbury, Domínguez is believed to have suffered the setback during a Grapefruit League appearance on Sunday against the Blue Jays. The right-hander will undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury. Obviously, Domínguez’s chances of making the Opening Day roster have all but evaporated as he will likely open the regular season on the injured list. He may need to undergo Tommy John surgery.

As a rookie in 2018, Domínguez broke out, registering 16 saves with a 2.95 ERA and a 74/22 K/BB ratio over 58 innings. Prior to last season’s injury, Dominguez posted a 4.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks in 24 2/3 innings. The Phillies were counting on a recovered Domínguez at the back of the bullpen, helping bridge the gap to closer Héctor Neris. They will now lean on José Álvarez, Adam Morgan, and others to get the job done.