Getty Images

NIH Expert: Sporting events should not be played in front of crowds

By Craig CalcaterraMar 11, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT
5 Comments

Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases division at the National Institutes of Health, testified in front of Congress today about the spread of COVID-19. In his testimony he recommended against large gatherings, including gatherings of crowds at sporting events.

When asked about the decision of the Ivy League cancelling its basketball tournament and the Mid-American Conference playing its tournament without fans on the one hand, and professional leagues like the NHL, NBA and Major League Baseball still planning on putting on games to full arenas and stadiums on the other, Fauci said this:

“We would recommend that there not be large crowds. If that means not having any people in the audience when the NBA plays, so be it. But as a public health official, anything that has large crowds is something that would give a risk to spread.”

As reported last night, Washington governor Jay Inslee intends to issue an order restricting gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties, including King County, where the Seattle Mariners play. That has Major League Baseball talking about moving the Mariners’ season-opening seven-game home stand to Arizona.

The Associated Press is reporting that, beyond the Mariners, Major League Baseball would prefer to switch games to the visiting team’s stadium or to a neutral site if a given ballgame is scheduled in an area affected by the outbreak. Given the speed and scope of the spread of COVID-19, however, that may not be tenable.

Officially, Major League Baseball has made no comment about any of this since it’s press release on Monday announcing that the media would no longer have access to team clubhouses.

Mets ‘reward’ Pete Alonso, raise salary to $652,521

Pete Alonso
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMar 11, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Mets renewed the contracts of many of their pre-arbitration players on Wednesday. First baseman Pete Alonso was among them. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets wanted to “reward” Alonso for his highly productive 2019 season, giving him a 17.5 percent raise to $652,521. He earned $555,000 last year. The league minimum salary for 2020 is $563,500, for reference.

Alonso was “shocked and thrilled” with the pay raise.

Alonso, you may recall, won a $1 million first place prize in the Home Run Derby last year. He donated $50,000 to each the Wounded Warrior Project and Tunnel To Towers. Those two donations alone eclipse his pay raise from 2019 to ’20. His prize for winning the Home Run Derby is only $207,521 less than his combined salaries for 2019-20.

Frequent readers of this website will be shocked at where I’m going with this, but we have a problem here! The system is broken, as it allows teams to criminally underpay their best players and claim benevolence when they toss a pre-arbitration player what amounts to change found in between the couch cushions.

Last season, at the age of 24, Alonso hit .260/.358/.583 with 30 doubles, 120 RBI, and 103 runs scored in 693 plate appearances. He led all of baseball with 53 home runs, obliterating the Mets’ single-season home run record of 41 previously held by Todd Hundley and Carlos Beltrán. Along with making the NL All-Star team and winning the Home Run Derby, Alonso finished seventh in NL MVP Award balloting and won the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Assuming he can stay healthy and productive, Alonso will eventually be paid commensurate to his value. The Mets, if they don’t trade him, might approach him with the idea of a contract extension as he nears his first year of arbitration eligibility following the 2021 campaign. Otherwise, he will have to wait until after the 2024 season to become a free agent. Of course, Alonso could potentially suffer a career-ending injury before then, permanently removing that carrot at the end of the stick, which is why it’s important to get paid now rather than later.

For as “overpaid” as the handful of players at the top are, many more like Alonso are systematically underpaid. Both teams and the players themselves have caught onto this and have arrived at somewhat of an equilibrium, as we have seen increasingly more contract extensions involving pre-arbitration players than we have in years past. Ultimately, though, the union needs to work to find a way to make sure players like Alonso are able to earn pay more in line with the work they put in on the field.