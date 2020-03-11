Tony Clark
MLBPA issues statement about coronavirus response

By Craig CalcaterraMar 11, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT
The early portion of the 2020 schedule as begun to unravel, city-by-city, as mayors and governors issue new bans on public gatherings. Seattle and San Francisco have already been affected. It’s expected that Ohio will be within hours. Many more will follow. Eventually, one hopes, Major League Baseball will announce some broader, cohesive plan rather than react in piecemeal fashion, but MLB’s track record on being proactive lately has left a lot to be desired.

In the meantime, all we can do is watch and wait. Both fans and players, who at least one former player says are in no way prepared for the level of disruption the coronavirus outbreak will cause:

Against that backdrop the MLBPA just issued a statement:

“The Players Association is in daily contact with Major League Baseball, and our staffs are conferring regularly with federal health officials, state and local governments, and infectious disease experts to develop contingency plans. As circumstances evolve, our efforts will evolve as well.

“Players want to compete and provide entertainment to fans. The Association’s focus will remain finding ways to do so in an environment that protects not just players’ personal health and safety, but also the health and safety of fans, umpires, ballpark employees, club employees and everyone in the baseball family.”

Those are more feel-good words than anything concrete, obviously, but it’s about as good as baseball has mustered thus far.

Seranthony Domínguez suffers setback in recovery from elbow injury

Seranthony Domínguez
By Bill BaerMar 11, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez has suffered a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury originally sustained in June last season. Domínguez was diagnosed with a small tear of the UCL in his right elbow.

Per Salisbury, Domínguez is believed to have suffered the setback during a Grapefruit League appearance on Sunday against the Blue Jays. The right-hander will undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury. Obviously, Domínguez’s chances of making the Opening Day roster have all but evaporated as he will likely open the regular season on the injured list. He may need to undergo Tommy John surgery.

As a rookie in 2018, Domínguez broke out, registering 16 saves with a 2.95 ERA and a 74/22 K/BB ratio over 58 innings. Prior to last season’s injury, Dominguez posted a 4.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks in 24 2/3 innings. The Phillies were counting on a recovered Domínguez at the back of the bullpen, helping bridge the gap to closer Héctor Neris. They will now lean on José Álvarez, Adam Morgan, and others to get the job done.