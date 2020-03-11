MLBPA issues statement about coronavirus response

The early portion of the 2020 schedule as begun to unravel, city-by-city, as mayors and governors issue new bans on public gatherings. Seattle and San Francisco have already been affected. It’s expected that Ohio will be within hours. Many more will follow. Eventually, one hopes, Major League Baseball will announce some broader, cohesive plan rather than react in piecemeal fashion, but MLB’s track record on being proactive lately has left a lot to be desired.

In the meantime, all we can do is watch and wait. Both fans and players, who at least one former player says are in no way prepared for the level of disruption the coronavirus outbreak will cause:

Having been around an mlb clubhouse the last few weeks, I do not think players are properly informed on just how bad this will get. — dan haren (@ithrow88) March 11, 2020

So that’s fun.

Against that backdrop the MLBPA just issued a statement:

“The Players Association is in daily contact with Major League Baseball, and our staffs are conferring regularly with federal health officials, state and local governments, and infectious disease experts to develop contingency plans. As circumstances evolve, our efforts will evolve as well. “Players want to compete and provide entertainment to fans. The Association’s focus will remain finding ways to do so in an environment that protects not just players’ personal health and safety, but also the health and safety of fans, umpires, ballpark employees, club employees and everyone in the baseball family.”

Those are more feel-good words than anything concrete, obviously, but it’s about as good as baseball has mustered thus far.

