José Berríos to start Opening Day for Twins

Wednesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The players were quarantined and the benches were wiped down, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Shortly thereafter, the NBA announced it would be suspending the season following Wednesday night’s games. The league wrote:

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was cancelled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that MLB was still considering its options. As of about an hour ago, the league still intended to play spring training and regular season games as scheduled, in front of fans where possible. There will be a league-wide conference call on Friday. One wonders if that might get moved up to tomorrow.

MLB should follow the NBA’s lead and suspend the season until further notice, skipping right over the idea of playing in empty ballparks. The baseball season hasn’t started yet, so the league does have the benefit of time, but this is all going to get worse until it gets better. Taking any steps to help slow the rate of transmission will be beneficial in myriad ways beyond the obvious, such as slowing the overloading of hospitals as well as protecting the elderly and otherwise immunocompromised.

The league and its individual teams should also offer financial assistance to stadium workers, as well as minor league players and coaches. This is going to be a hard time for them, as well as anyone who is freelance/contracting and part-time.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, on ESPN now, brings up hourly arena workers and says "we'll put together a program for them" — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 12, 2020

