Giants tab Johnny Cueto to start Opening Day

Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports that Johnny Cueto will start on Opening Day, March 26 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, for the Giants. He’ll be followed in the rotation by Jeff Samardzija.
For the Giants, it’s their third different Opening Day starter in as many years. Prior to that Madison Bumgarner started four consecutive Opening Days. Cueto started four consecutive Opening Days for the Reds from 2012-15.
Cueto, 34, did not make his 2019 season debut until September 10 as he was rehabbing after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2018. Over four starts spanning 16 innings, he gave up nine runs on 11 hits and nine walks with 13 strikeouts.
Cueto’s numbers haven’t been great this spring, as he has allowed nine runs on 13 hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. However, a lot of that damage was done in Tuesday’s Cactus League start against the Cubs. He has otherwise looked good enough to manager Gabe Kapler to merit the Opening Day nod.
Wednesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The players were quarantined and the benches were wiped down, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
Shortly thereafter, the NBA announced it would be suspending the season following Wednesday night’s games. The league wrote:
The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was cancelled. The affected player was not in the arena.
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that MLB was still considering its options. As of about an hour ago, the league still intended to play spring training and regular season games as scheduled, in front of fans where possible. There will be a league-wide conference call on Friday. One wonders if that might get moved up to tomorrow.
MLB should follow the NBA’s lead and suspend the season until further notice, skipping right over the idea of playing in empty ballparks. The baseball season hasn’t started yet, so the league does have the benefit of time, but this is all going to get worse until it gets better. Taking any steps to help slow the rate of transmission will be beneficial in myriad ways beyond the obvious, such as slowing the overloading of hospitals as well as protecting the elderly and otherwise immunocompromised.
The league and its individual teams should also offer financial assistance to stadium workers, as well as minor league players and coaches. This is going to be a hard time for them, as well as anyone who is freelance/contracting and part-time.