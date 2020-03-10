Max Scherzer
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Max Scherzer’s start pushed back due to side ‘ailment’

By Bill BaerMar 10, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nationals starter Max Scherzer did not make his scheduled Grapefruit League start on Tuesday against the Marlins due to what he is describing as a right side “ailment,” MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato reports. Scherzer described it as “just a combination between lat, serratus, oblique.” He elaborated that the issue came about as a result of adjusting his mechanics due to a back issue that bothered him last season.

Scherzer is expected to make his next scheduled start on Sunday against the Mets. While he said his concern level is “absolutely not” high, he said he is “just a little bit behind” at this point in spring training and is “playing catch-up.”

Scherzer, 35, finished third in National League Cy Young Award balloting last season, finishing 11-5 with a 2.92 ERA and a 243/33 K/BB ratio in 172 1/3 innings of work. He has finished in the top-five in Cy Young voting in seven consecutive seasons. Needless to say, a healthy Scherzer is vital to the Nationals defending their championship.

Gary Sánchez has the flu

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 10, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
14 Comments

Ballplayers get sick all the time. They get colds. They get the flu. They get “flulike symptoms” which may be the flu and may just be a hangover. It’s a long season, they live and work in close quarters and spend a lot of time on airplanes. Occupational hazard.

And normally, unless it impacts a pitcher’s start or something, we don’t make a note of it because it’s pretty mundane as far as news goes. Given all that’s going on in the world at the moment, however, we’d be remiss if we did not pass this along:

Sánchez’s absence was noted because he was supposed to take batting practice today after missing several days due to a bad back. That aside, the fact of any player having a fever at a time when a large scale viral epidemic is going on is at least worth watching. I mean, there is nothing making ballplayers immune to it.

UPDATE: