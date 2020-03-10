Max Scherzer’s start pushed back due to side ‘ailment’

Nationals starter Max Scherzer did not make his scheduled Grapefruit League start on Tuesday against the Marlins due to what he is describing as a right side “ailment,” MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato reports. Scherzer described it as “just a combination between lat, serratus, oblique.” He elaborated that the issue came about as a result of adjusting his mechanics due to a back issue that bothered him last season.

Scherzer is expected to make his next scheduled start on Sunday against the Mets. While he said his concern level is “absolutely not” high, he said he is “just a little bit behind” at this point in spring training and is “playing catch-up.”

Scherzer, 35, finished third in National League Cy Young Award balloting last season, finishing 11-5 with a 2.92 ERA and a 243/33 K/BB ratio in 172 1/3 innings of work. He has finished in the top-five in Cy Young voting in seven consecutive seasons. Needless to say, a healthy Scherzer is vital to the Nationals defending their championship.

Follow @Baer_Bill