Korean Baseball Organization postpones start of season over coronavirus concerns

By Craig CalcaterraMar 10, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
Yesterday NPB, the Japanese major league, announced that it was postponing the start of its season due to coronavirus concerns. Today the Korean Baseball Organization — South Korea’s counterpart to NPB and MLB — followed suit.

Yonhap News Agency reports that the KBO has decided to postpone the start of the regular season until an undetermined time in April. The league still hopes to play its full 144-game regular season. When they are able to determine an official date to resume play, the league will give teams two weeks notice to get ready for the season.

Yesterday Major League Baseball announced that it will limit clubhouse access to the media. It has so far made no nod to the possibility to postponing the start of the season, but it will reportedly monitor local markets and will consider its options if health authorities recommend games not to be played in a given city. A potential option is for teams to play games at other locations.

 

 

Gary Sánchez is out with a fever

By Craig CalcaterraMar 10, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Ballplayers get sick all the time. They get colds. They get the flu. They get “flulike symptoms” which may be the flu and may just be a hangover. It’s a long season, they live and work in close quarters and spend a lot of time on airplanes. Occupational hazard.

And normally, unless it impacts a pitcher’s start or something, we don’t make a note of it because it’s pretty mundane as far as news goes. Given all that’s going on in the world at the moment, however, we’d be remiss if we did not pass this along:

Sánchez’s absence was noted because he was supposed to take batting practice today after missing several days due to a bad back. That aside, the fact of any player having a fever at a time when a large scale viral epidemic is going on is at least worth watching. I mean, there is nothing making ballplayers immune to it.