Korean Baseball Organization postpones start of season over coronavirus concerns

Yesterday NPB, the Japanese major league, announced that it was postponing the start of its season due to coronavirus concerns. Today the Korean Baseball Organization — South Korea’s counterpart to NPB and MLB — followed suit.

Yonhap News Agency reports that the KBO has decided to postpone the start of the regular season until an undetermined time in April. The league still hopes to play its full 144-game regular season. When they are able to determine an official date to resume play, the league will give teams two weeks notice to get ready for the season.

Yesterday Major League Baseball announced that it will limit clubhouse access to the media. It has so far made no nod to the possibility to postponing the start of the season, but it will reportedly monitor local markets and will consider its options if health authorities recommend games not to be played in a given city. A potential option is for teams to play games at other locations.

Follow @craigcalcaterra