Willie Calhoun had a plate inserted into his fractured jaw

During the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the face by a Julio Urías pitch. Calhoun remained on the ground for several minutes before being carted off the field and taken to a local hospital. A CT scan indicated a fractured jaw.

On Monday, Calhoun underwent surgery to insert a plate in order to stabilize his jaw, MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports. Calhoun should be discharged later this week. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. This almost certainly means he will open the regular season on the injured list.

In Calhoun’s absence, the Rangers could consider Nick Solak, Scott Heineman, and/or Adolis García in left field.

